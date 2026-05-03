Falklands, public consultation on Nature Reserves closes 5 May

3rd Sunday, May 2026 - 09:15 UTC Full article

At Hadassa Bay nearly 5,000 plants in a single day is a real achievement, and a wonderful reminder of what the community and local environment work together .

The Falkland Islands Environment Department would like to remind members of the public that the consultation on its proposal to designate and expand National Nature Reserves will close on Tuesday 5 May 2026.

The proposal seeks to designate 10 new National Nature Reserves and expand 5 existing sites, formalizing these areas as legally protected to safeguard their habitats, flora, and fauna for the long term.

The initiative aims to increase the proportion of protected land across the Falkland Islands, strengthen biodiversity outcomes, and improve ecological connectivity through a network of well-managed reserves.

This is the final opportunity for the community to provide feedback before a recommendation is submitted to Executive Council.

Members of the public are encouraged to take part by completing the online survey via the consultation page, where the full proposal document is also available.

All feedback received will be considered as part of the decision-making process.

Hadassa Bay Planting Day

Likewise the Environment Department would like to extend a very warm thankyou to everyone who joined our Community Planting Day at Hadassa Bay last Saturday, 25th April.

The Falklands weather (not so warm!) kept us on our toes as always; but it was wonderful to see so many of you show up and get stuck in.

Together, we put in 4,700 native plants, from a range of species including Fuegian Couch, Bluegrass, Wavy-hair grass, Cinnamon grass, Fachine, Boxwood, and Swordgrass.

Nearly 5,000 plants in a single day is a real achievement, and a wonderful reminder of what we can do when the community comes together for our local environment.

Thank you for being part of it!