Falklands with the highest per capita ownership of the iconic Land Rover

3rd Sunday, May 2026 - 09:40 UTC Full article

When Falklands with its ‘Landies’ celebrated the March 2013 sovereignty referendum

Set of stamps showing the versatility of the Land Rover

End of the month, 30th April, was Land Rover Day, and the Falkland Islands are known as the Land of the Rover, with the highest per capita ownership of the iconic vehicle, which is so closely linked to the rural development of the Islands.

April 30th celebrates annually the brand’s debut in 1948, when the very first Land Rover (the iconic Series I) was unveiled to the public at the Amsterdam Motor Show.

Conceptualized in 1947 by Maurice Wilkes, the chairman of the Rover Company, the original Land Rover was designed as an all-terrain agricultural vehicle. It became an instant hit for its incredible utility, versatility, and rugged reliability.

Over the decades, the brand became legendary for its off-road capabilities, serving in military operations, exploration expeditions (like the Camel Trophy), and humanitarian missions used as an ambulance.

Land Rover or ‘Landies’ owners and clubs across the globe typically celebrate the day by organizing off-road excursions, car meets, and heritage drives to showcase classic and modern Land Rover models.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and automotive historians often use the day to release archival footage, honor the vehicle's legacy, and tease upcoming models.

Land Rover factories and the brand itself are owned by Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Indian multinational automotive manufacturing company Tata Motors. Tata Motors acquired Land Rover (and Jaguar) from Ford in 2008.

Land Rover vehicles are primarily assembled in several global locations, heavily concentrated in the United Kingdom.