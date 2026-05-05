Falkland House in London hosts an exhibition of ceramic work by Graham Bound

5th Tuesday, May 2026 - 18:10 UTC Full article

Graham Bound, who was born and raised in the Falkland Islands, is widely known as a journalist and writer. Among his achievements, he founded the weekly newspaper Penguin News and he has authored several books focusing on the 1982 war and the present-day Falklands, from the perspective of the Islanders.

Bound, who speaks Spanish, having studied for several years at a bilingual school in Montevideo, also worked for BBC World Service radio, for defence publications and as a media advisor at the Ministry of Defence in London. He has also been a prominent and articulate critic of those advancing Argentine claims over the Islands, and he has lectured to audiences in that country.

But now, retired and living in London, he has returned to the interest of his youth, developing a second career as a ceramicist or, as he prefers to describe his skill, a potter. Bound explained that his long-standing love of ceramics began in Uruguay, where he first saw and was impressed by pre-Columbian ceramics and the work of contemporary studio potters. He was determined to get his hands into wet clay, but, as he explained, “After initial training, career and life got in the way. Apart from short courses and occasional pottery holidays, I was not able to whole-heartedly pursue the art that I love.”





That has now changed, and after a decade back in the studio, his work is the focus of an exhibition at Falkland House, the office of the Falkland Islands Government in London. After opening last week, the exhibition will continue through May.

The ceramicist says he chose told MercoPress the show’s title, “I See Hope Inside” because working with clay enables him to escape from the grim realities of the world. He mentions slaughter in Gaza, the wars in Iran and Ukraine, the Trump-led madness of the United States and the overwhelming threat of climate change. “When I look into a pot that I am throwing on the wheel, I forget all those horrors and see something of beauty and promise instead.”

Bound says the colours, textures and moods of the Falklands are often evoked in his work, but usually unconsciously. Born into a family with deep generational roots in the Islands, he returns to the islands regularly, “to recharge the batteries,” as he says, and to draw inspiration. “The rugged beauty of the Falklands is always present within me. Each time I return, I find inspiration in the isolation and the vastness of the landscapes.”





Bound hopes that, with support, ceramics will be developed in the Falklands as an alternative path for artists. He said, “If I was invited me to help establish a studio there and train prospective potters, I would jump at the chance.”

Speaking on behalf of the Falkland Islands Government Office in London, Michael Betts said: “We are delighted to be hosting this ceramics exhibition by celebrated artist and Falkland Islander Graham Bound. The two private viewings we have hosted have been very successful in terms of promoting Graham’s work but also in raising awareness of the value of arts from the Falklands to a UK audience. Art represents a hugely important part of the Islands’ cultural identity, and we look forward to continue celebrating and supporting the artistic talent that come from the Falkland Islands.”





Graham Bound expressed his gratitude to Falkland House for helping to bring his work to a wider audience, noting that this is the first time the venue has hosted an art exhibition. “I am extremely pleased and grateful for the opportunity,” he said.

• The exhibition, “I See Hope Inside”, is at Falkland House, 14 Broadway, London, SW1H OBH throughout May. For further information about the exhibition, contact Falkland House by email, communications@falklands.gov.fk, or reach out directly to the artist through his website, www.penguinpots.com, through instagram, graham_bound, or by email, boundungagged@gmail.com