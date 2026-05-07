Falklands students send special message to Sir David Attenborough on his 100th birthday

7th Thursday, May 2026 - 08:08 UTC Full article

Students from the Falkland Islands' schools have prepared a video message for Sir David Attenborough to mark the broadcaster and naturalist's 100th birthday, which he will celebrate on Friday, May 8. The initiative, announced by the Falkland Islands Government's London Office, seeks to recognise the influence Sir David's documentary series have had on the archipelago's younger generations and his career-long role in showcasing the islands' natural heritage internationally.

The video, produced by IT teacher Dylan Jugroop, brings together young islanders reflecting on the impact of Sir David's nature documentaries and his contribution to the global visibility of the Falklands' environment. Director of Education Sarah Stannard said in an official statement: “Falkland Islands children are very keen to send a congratulatory message to Sir David for his special birthday. The children know him well through watching his nature documentaries and really enjoy seeing him describe the wonders of the Falklands' wildlife, as well as learning more about the wider world. The children wanted to thank him for being such an inspiration to them, in helping them think about how they connect with their environment and their role in protecting it throughout their lives.”

Sir David Attenborough's relationship with the Falklands dates back several decades. The naturalist helped to launch Falklands Conservation in 1991, an organisation dedicated to the protection of the archipelago's wildlife and habitats, and has since served as one of its vice-presidents. His most acclaimed documentary series, including Planet Earth and The Blue Planet, have repeatedly featured the islands' biological richness, including its penguins, albatrosses, sea lions, and elephant seals. The Falklands are home to breeding colonies of king, gentoo, Magellanic, and rockhopper penguins, as well as one of the world's largest populations of black-browed albatrosses.

The British naturalist's centenary is being marked by an extensive range of tributes worldwide. London's Royal Albert Hall will host on Friday the event “100 Years on Planet Earth,” featuring the BBC Concert Orchestra and figures from conservation and wildlife filmmaking. London's Trafalgar Square will host a public celebration on May 7, while the Natural History Museum continues its immersive experience “Our Story With David Attenborough,” narrated by the broadcaster himself. The international “Sir Dave Day” initiative invites communities around the world to join in with activities linked to conservation, tree planting, documentary screenings, or fundraising for environmental organisations.

After more than 70 years of work in front of the cameras, Sir David Attenborough is one of the world's most influential science communicators and one of the oldest Emmy Award winners. The late Queen Elizabeth II summed up his legacy in 2019 by stating that his ability “to communicate the beauty and vulnerability of our natural environment remains unequalled.”