Gun salutes to mark third anniversary of King’s coronation

7th Thursday, May 2026 - 09:18 UTC Full article

The 13-pounders that were used in the First World War are still seeing service – albeit ceremonial this time (Picture: BFBS)

Regular soldiers and members of the Army Reserve have paid their respects to King Charles and Queen Camilla by firing a number of royal gun salutes on the third anniversary of their coronation.

In London, the occasion was marked by soldiers from The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery and The Honorable Artillery Company, two regiments that routinely punctuate the nation's most historical events with ceremonial gunfire.

King's Troop RHA fired a 41-gun royal salute at noon in Hyde Park, while the HAC fired a 62-gun salute from Tower Wharf at 1300 hrs.

Hyde Park

The Princess Royal attended the Hyde Park salute and carried out an inspection of the regiment immediately following the firing of the First World War 13-pounder guns.

The aim of the inspection was to ensure the troops' readiness for what will be a very busy summer of ceremonial duties.

Their first major event will be firing the minute gun during the State Opening of Parliament next week. The salute in Hyde Park was supported by music performed by the Band of the Irish Guards.

Tower Wharf

At the Tower of London, three L118 105mm Light Guns drawn by the HAC's liveried Pinzgauer vehicles were put into place on Tower Wharf facing the River Thames.

The 62 rounds were fired from one of the three guns in turn, at 10-second intervals, filling the wharf with white smoke, the sound reverberating from the Tower battlements.

After the guns were recovered and driven back to barracks, many of the soldiers involved returned to their civilian jobs in the City, their dual role as Army Reservists complete.

The HAC has a demanding operational reconnaissance role in addition to its ceremonial responsibilities.

Edinburgh Castle

Meanwhile, a 21-gun salute was fired from Edinburgh Castle. Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland provided the ceremonial guard, accompanied by the Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

The Band also delivered musical support as it led out 26th Regiment Royal Artillery, the saluting troop.

The Reviewing Officer, Commander 51st Infantry Brigade and Headquarters Scotland, Brigadier Jody Davies, was piped to the saluting troop by a solo piper from The Scots Guards.

The tradition of the 21-gun salute dates back hundreds of years. Originally rooted in naval custom, it has become the highest ceremonial honour, reserved for royal occasions, heads of state and major national events.

The Coronation of Their Majesties took place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey, with gun salutes in each of the capitals of the constituent nations of the United Kingdom, synchronized with the high point of the Coronation Service. (Forces.net)