Falklands representative meets Starmer at State Opening of UK Parliament

13th Wednesday, May 2026 - 16:41 UTC Full article

The Falkland Islands Representative to the UK & Europe, Richard Hyslop, with the UK Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, after the State Opening of Parliament

The Falkland Islands Government Representative to the United Kingdom and Europe, Richard Hyslop, attended the formal opening of the British parliamentary year on Wednesday, 13 May, and held talks with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the Minister for the UK Overseas Territories, Stephen Doughty, at the reception held after the ceremony. The meeting reaffirms the political alignment between London and Stanley at a moment of international diplomatic tension over the sovereignty of the archipelago.

The State Opening was marked by the King's Speech, delivered by King Charles III, which set out the legislative agenda and policy priorities of the Labour government for the coming session. Hyslop watched the ceremony from the Royal Gallery in the House of Lords, alongside representatives of the other British Overseas Territories, ambassadors, and other diplomatic authorities accredited to the United Kingdom. The subsequent reception was hosted by the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

During his meeting with the prime minister, Hyslop thanked Starmer for British backing following the disclosure earlier in May of a leaked Pentagon email that suggested withdrawing US diplomatic support for the United Kingdom in the sovereignty dispute with Argentina over the Falklands as a retaliatory measure against NATO allies that had not granted access, basing, and overflight rights during the US-Israeli military offensive against Iran. The British government has disavowed the content of the memo and reaffirmed its commitment to the right of Islanders to decide their political future.

“I was honored to represent the people and Government of the Falkland Islands at the State Opening of Parliament and to meet with the UK Prime Minister,” Hyslop said in an official statement. “During my meeting with the Prime Minister, I thanked him for his recent support for the Falkland Islands following the leaked email from the Pentagon in the United States and for his ongoing support for Falkland Islanders' right to self-determination.”

The exchange forms part of the institutional dynamic sustained between the Falkland Islands Government and the British Executive, which annually appoints an Islander representative in London to channel the archipelago's interests before authorities in the United Kingdom and the European Union. Argentina maintains its sovereignty claim over the archipelago, retaken by British forces in 1982 after a 74-day war that left 255 British and 649 Argentine service members dead, a conflict that cemented Islanders' right to self-determination, a principle repeatedly upheld by successive British governments in international forums.