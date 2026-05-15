Falklands, artists film on local talent and works

15th Friday, May 2026 - 03:43 UTC Full article

Watch our new short film exploring arts and culture in the Falkland Islands. Released alongside the latest exhibition by celebrated Ceramicist and Islander Graham Bound, the film features local artists sharing their work and speaking about how the Falklands insp them.

The film includes contributions from artists, Teslyn Barkman, Graham Bound and Eileen Davies - The Falkland Islands Art Council - and Warrah Media.

Graham as has been amply reported is currently focused on an exhibition of his ceramic work at Falkland House, the office of the Falkland Islands Government in London. The exhibition, “I see Hope Inside” will continue through May.

Young Teslyn on the other hand is in for painting. One of her latest works is a Falklands centric rural of dramatic proportions at Polar Seafish.

Interviewed by Penguin News, Teslyn said that the large painting’s design and execution took five days to sketch out and paint, and over seven days to complete.

“The wall was already a black gloss surface, 9.4m x 2.4m, and three tins of primary color house paint and one white acrylic tin were used to mix all the colors on the mural painting, with some spray flair adding to the atmosphere.”

The design inspiration came from the Squid party celebrations that Polar Seafish have hosted in the warehouse, explained Teslyn.

“I really enjoyed the challenge to deliver a design within such a short time frame, and send a huge thank you to the Polar Seafish team for the commission.”

Production of public art and wall murals are something she wishes to explore more. “Painting at scale and on unusual surfaces is creatively engaging and it can change a space into something new with very few materials.”