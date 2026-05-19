Fishing Tourism Should Be Targeted by Nations Seeking to Attract More Visitors

19th Tuesday, May 2026 - 01:20 UTC Full article

Some of the most coveted sports fishing catches in the world swim around the waters of the South Atlantic Ocean. The bluefin tuna, white marlin, albacore, swordfish, and yellowfin tuna all frequent these waters, and the swiftly growing audience for angling tourism knows it.

Already, the global fishing tourism market is valued at over $5 billion, and it's expected to continue to grow over the next decade. Spurred on by many elements, it's an area of tourism that many governments could be taking advantage of more, particularly as the market surges.

Fishing Surging Beyond the Waterways

Fishing has been an ever-present part of human civilization, but of course, now, it's not as much of a necessity as a base skill. Now an activity of choice, people need encouragement to partake. Some inherit a love of angling, while others are inspired by entertainment sectors emphasizing the enjoyment on offer.

Coming from an unexpected corner of entertainment, Paddy Power bingo online has caught the fishing trend, loading up with some popular and new fishing slots. In the Paddy's Picks section, in fact, Bigger Bass Splash sits prominently alongside big-name games like Slingo Da Vinci Diamonds and Deal or No Deal Megaways.

More traditional entertainment sectors have also been jumping on this fishing craze, too. On TV, long-running and oft-re-run shows like Deadliest Catch, Wicked Tuna, Extreme Fishing, and River Monsters continue to garner viewers. However, a newer, much less adventure-oriented show is what's garnering hype.

From the BBC, the Gone Fishing television show has gone from strength to strength despite, on the face of it, just being two old friends who chat in some nice locations and do some fishing in the background. It embodies one of the newer angles of picking up a rod and reel, and that's getting out and enjoying some idyllic fishing spots.

People Seeking Their Own Angling Expeditions

People who enjoy angling will, generally, visit somewhere local, cast a line, and hone their craft over a relaxing day by the water. Be it sea, lake, or river fishing, learning to fish tends to take place close to home. After that, these anglers want to challenge themselves in new locations and against different kinds of fish.

It's this sense of adventure and being able to explore new regions and techniques that has helped to further fishing tourism. Stats from the Future Market Insights report indicate that the market will grow from around $90 billion to over 252 billion by 2035. In this time, the recreational fishing equipment market is set to grow by over four percent.

These projections relay an increase in interest and more governments and businesses recognizing this surge. These anglers want to be able to travel to catch exotic fish and to do so with relative ease. So, special fishing visas, access to licenses without waiting lists online, and professional charters are all becoming more appealing.

Any nation looking to pump up its tourism figures can jump on this as it's still a fairly niche and under-advertised sector. While many seasoned anglers already roughly know where to go, many would appreciate and gravitate to offerings that make the process of finding the fish much more straightforward.