Uruguay: Orsi's approval falls to 29% and disapproval climbs to 46%, new survey shows

19th Tuesday, May 2026 - 02:31 UTC Full article

By age groups, voters between 18 and 33 register the lowest approval levels and the highest disapproval levels, in a clear inversion of the historical pattern of the Broad Front electorate

The administration of Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi has reached its lowest approval level since he took office as head of state in March 2025, according to the national survey by the polling firm Factum released on Monday for the second two-month period of 2026. The poll places presidential approval at 29% and disapproval at 46%, while 24% of those surveyed neither approve nor disapprove of the administration. The firm describes the dynamic as “a systematic process of falling approval and rising disapproval,” confirming the trend already identified last week by the polling firm Equipos, which had placed disapproval at 48%.

The report identifies two simultaneous vectors of erosion. On one side, the consolidation of rejection among voters of the opposition Republican Coalition, who register only 6% approval and 76% disapproval. On the other, the decline in support among those who voted for the Broad Front in the November 2024 runoff, an electoral base where approval now stands at 59% and disapproval at 13%, a significant drop from the 70% approval that the same firm had measured in the first two-month period of the year. Factum describes as “uncommon” that only six out of ten ruling-party voters back the presidential administration.

The survey also reveals geographic and generational gaps that have deepened in recent months. Approval in Montevideo is eight points higher than that recorded in the country's interior, while disapproval in the interior is ten points higher than in the capital. By age groups, voters between 18 and 33 register the lowest approval levels and the highest disapproval levels, in a clear inversion of the historical pattern of the Broad Front electorate, while older age groups maintain higher approval levels.

The decline in the president's standing unfolds in a regional context marked by the sustained rise of fuel prices following the war by the United States and Israel against Iran, the persistence of public safety as the main civic concern, and a political calendar increasingly shaped by internal disputes within the Broad Front ahead of its party elections. The poll also coincides with the week in which Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin confirmed before the Senate that Orsi will travel in the coming months to Washington to meet US President Donald Trump, a diplomatic initiative that has generated tensions within the ruling coalition.

The national Factum survey was conducted in person with 900 people aged 18 and over residing in urban and rural areas of the country.