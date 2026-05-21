Changing habits in the UK: from streaming to interactive platforms

21st Thursday, May 2026 - 18:59 UTC Full article

Digital habits are changing quickly. In recent years we have witnessed the evolution from a passive consumption of entertainment (driven by players such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and sports platforms) to an interactive way of being involved. The common mobile app user is not satisfied anymore by just watching: he or she wants to be part of the entertainment, acting as an agent and not only a consumer.

From streaming to interactivity

Well-known streaming platforms are facing hard times. They are being threatened by an increasing attraction for interaction, that is bringing users to prefer online gaming, social gaming, live betting and other pastimes that involve them in a deeper way than the ones where they simply watch a show through a screen looking like a window, without ever taking part in whatever is going on.

Interactions are key today. This is the reason why a lot of sites and apps are gamifying the user experience, giving him or her the chance to create avatars, grab rewards and win points.

The growing popularity of interactive platforms

When we refer to interactive platforms we mean all those environments where the user is not just a simple consumer, but becomes a prosumer. This is a neologism which describes someone who makes use of something but, at the same time, also creates something: a consumer of content, of course, but also a producer.

Many users explore several comparison tools and platforms that simplify access to different services, as consumers, before accepting options to sign up via oddschecker.com in order to navigate available choices and become part of a bigger community that allows them to interact, play and/or bet online.

People find the action of just watching increasingly boring and their attention span is quickly shrinking. Developers must find ways to keep users interested and engaged. The massive switch to interactive platforms is the best solution they have found to achieve this target.

Accessibility and mobile technology

The internet revolution changed our lifestyle. It's plain to see wherever you go. Smartphones completely changed our usage of the net. Nowadays, everyone can roam the web from wherever he or she wants. Fast connections and intuitive apps made entertainment available worldwide, at the touch of a thumb.

The growth of interactive platforms is tightly connected to the diffusion of mobile-first apps. A lot of services today, from marketplaces to social networks and from gaming apps to sports league companions are developed mainly (when not only) for mobile phones.

User awareness and regulation

In the UK there are strong limitations to gambling. Betting limits are quite strict and measures have been taken (and will probably be updated soon enough) in order to discourage binge gambling and avoid addiction. The British regulation influences providers as well as players and bettors. Developers must consider this aspect when releasing UK versions of their applications. It may be wise for them to develop a patch that takes all the aspects of the law in consideration and stimulates the users in another way. If an 18-year-old may bet only two pounds per day, as the law on tiered online slot stake limits states, he or she may be interested in bonuses and promotions that let him or her wager without needing to pay more than 2 pounds.

Future perspectives of digital entertainment

Technology is moving forward very quickly and predicting what will happen next is not that easy. We may think that interaction will stay as relevant as it is today and that AI and augmented reality will soon be implemented. Customization will also play its part: tailoring the experience will become more and more important to keep the trust of the user and avoid his or her escape to something new, as soon as other experiences become available.

The world of entertainment is changing and evolving, in a truly fascinating way. You can keep up with it on our dedicated page, if you want to stay always updated with the more tasty news from all over the world.