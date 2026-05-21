Falklands reaffirms close relationship with IAATO; Marketplace Expo in USA

21st Thursday, May 2026 - 18:11 UTC Full article

D. Joshua and Pamé D’Avino from Sulivans Shipping Services, Louise Ellis and Jane Clarke from FIDC, Richard Morrison and Rachael Crowie from Penguin Travel, and Steph Middleton from the FITB



Sulivan Shipping Services Ltd and Penguin Travel attending the Marketplace Networking Event.

Reaffirming the close relationship and collaboration members from the Falkland Islands Development Corporation (FIDC) team led a coalition of Falkland Islands businesses for the inaugural Marketplace Expo during the International Association for Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO) Annual meeting, which was held in late April, in Annapolis, Maryland, USA.

This year’s meeting marked an exciting milestone with the introduction of the first ever IAATO Marketplace Expo, launched as part of the 2026 Annual Meeting program. The Marketplace provided an opportunity for IAATO associate members to participate in an exhibition/trade fair style engagement with IAATO operator members.

With only 15 exhibitor tables available and more than 100 associate members eligible to apply, securing a place at the Marketplace represented a significant opportunity for destinations and organizations working within the polar tourism sector.

Led by the FIDC Deputy Managing Director Louise Ellis and Marketing and Communications Officer Jane Clarke, representing the Falkland Islands at the Marketplace Expo was a collaborative delegation made up of FIDC, Sulivan Shipping Services Ltd, Falkland Islands Tourist Board (FITB), Falklands Conservation, and Penguin Travel (Falkland Islands Company Ltd, or FIC).

FIDC coordinated the application process and submitted on behalf of the Falklands delegation and played a key role in facilitating participation throughout the event. Since joining IAATO as an Associate Member in 2022, FIDC has continued to strengthen its involvement within the organization and the wider Antarctic tourism community.

The 15 IAATO Marketplace Exhibitors were:

Association of Tourism Agencies of Tierra del Fuego (AAFUVYT)

Arakur Ushuaia

Dan-Bunkering

Delver Agents

Falkland Islands Development Corporation (FIDC) Falkland Islands Delegation

J.R. Williams – Montevideo

Navijet Agents

New Headings

Pax & Crew Medical Assistance

Pulsar International

Shackleton’s Way Ship Agent & Suppliers

Ship to Shore Traveler

South America Shipping (SAS)

Tirso Techwear

In 2023, Zachary Franklin, Managing Director of FIDC and a member of the IAATO Associate Members Working Group, contributed to discussions that led to the recommendation and approval of establishing an official Marketplace component within the Annual Meeting. The 2026 gathering marked the successful launch of that initiative.

With more than 150 attendees participating throughout the week, the event provided valuable opportunities for networking, collaboration, and industry engagement. FIDC representatives attended all Annual Meeting sessions, contributing to discussions and gaining insight into current priorities and developments across the sector, and had the opportunity to meet with other representatives of the Antarctic Gateway Committee, and Managing for Growth Working Group, both of which FIDC is currently a member of within IAATO.

The week also provided an opportunity for FIDC to meet in person with IAATO’s Marketing and Communications team. FIDC has been part of IAATO’s Polar Communicators Forum since 2023, attending each workshop and session, and meeting offered a chance to strengthen relationships, hear updates from across the industry, and explore opportunities for future collaboration.

The IAATO Annual Meeting brings together leaders from across the Antarctic tourism industry to review, strengthen, and implement operational guidelines that support safe, environmentally responsible travel to Antarctica.

The annual gathering also provides an important platform for collaboration on tourism management, biosecurity, sustainability initiatives, and waste reduction efforts aimed at protecting one of the world’s most fragile environments.