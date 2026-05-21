Reader's letter: a Head of the Bay farmer recalls the 1982 British landing

21st Thursday, May 2026 - 23:36 UTC Full article

Photo: Michael “Ted” Jones

MercoPress this week received a letter from reader Michael (“Ted”) Jones, a farmer at Head of the Bay —a settlement located in the immediate vicinity of the site where British forces landed on 21 May 1982—, in response to the Landing Day ceremonies led on Thursday by the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly. Both Jones and his wife Shelia were at Green Beach Port San Carlos during the war between the United Kingdom and Argentina over sovereignty of the archipelago. We publish his message below.

It was a very poignant day, with a good turnout — by the military, veterans, and civilians, most of whom were either at Blue Beach San Carlos or Green Beach Port San Carlos on this day in 1982.

This was the beginning of our country being liberated by the British forces from the Argentine invasion of our country and our peaceful way of life. To once again see our flag flying after 74 days of sheer Hell put upon us by the Argentine forces.



Photo: Michael “Ted” Jones





Shelia and I were both at Green Beach Port San Carlos during the war. The 21st of May is always a very difficult day for us. One minute, we were being liberated, and the next, we had death and destruction right on our doorstep.

We will never forget the sacrifices made by all the British forces who liberated us. Especially those who gave their lives for our freedom, and those who live on today with the scars of war.

Michael (“Ted”) Jones

Head of the Bay, East Falkland