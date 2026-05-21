Starmer urges Glasgow to reconsider Royal Regiment of Scotland freedom of the city decision

21st Thursday, May 2026 - 04:36 UTC Full article

The Prime Minister urged Glasgow City Council to reconsider the decision (Picture: MOD)

The Prime Minister has urged Glasgow City Council to reconsider its decision to refuse the Royal Regiment of Scotland the freedom of the city as it marks its 20th anniversary. A motion to grant the civic honor to the unit was defeated in a vote last week after opposition from SNP and Green councilors.

There has been criticism by local politicians and Sir Keir Starmer said he “cannot understand” the decision when asked about it at Prime Minister's Questions.

Glasgow North East MP Maureen Burke said many in Scotland's largest city felt “ashamed and embarrassed” by the decision and urged the PM to back her calls for the council to reconsider it.

“This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Royal Regiment of Scotland – 20 years of duty courage and for 23 of its soldiers the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country,” she said.

“Across Scotland, more than 20 councils have already recognized their service by granting the regiment the freedom of their area reflecting Scotland's long and proud tradition of respecting our Armed Forces.”

She went on: “Earlier this month however Glasgow SNP and Green councilors rejected Labor’s motion to grant the royal regiment freedom of the city.

”It is a shameful snub to our servicemen and women and a decision that has left many Glaswegians feeling ashamed and embarrassed.

“Does the Prime Minister agree that this is an insult to those who serve and will he join me in urging Glasgow City Council to reconsider?”

Responding to the question, the Prime Minister said: “Can I join my honorable friend in paying tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the Royal Regiment of Scotland?

”I've had the privilege of meeting Scots serving in our Armed Forces across the world – they deserve our deepest gratitude.

“I cannot understand how the SNP and Greens have arrived at this decision particularly when Glaswegians have contributed so much to the royal regiment.

”It's not too late to do the right thing and I'd urge them to reconsider.”