Humpback whales observation show they moved between Australia and Brazil, the longest travel distance ever

22nd Friday, May 2026 - 23:12 UTC Full article

Climate change's effects on ocean sea ice and prey locations could be altering or influencing whales' movement patterns Image: Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu/picture alliance

Two humpback whales have been sighted in separate breeding grounds off Australia and Brazil, the first time scientists have seen the species travel such vast distances across the Southern Ocean during their lifetimes.

An article published in the Royal Society Open Science Journal is the upshot of using tens of thousands of images of the sea-dwelling mammals' unique tails (or flukes) to identify the creatures and their movement habits.

One whale was spotted in Queensland, off Australia’s eastern coast, in 2007 and then again in 2013. It subsequently appeared near Sao Paulo, Brazil in 2019 — two points separated by roughly 14,200 kilometers.

The other whale was first observed off the coast of Bahia in Brazil in 2003, and then 22 years later off Hervey Bay in Queensland, 15,100 kilometers away.

The study said that it was not possible to record how much distance the whales had actually covered on their journeys, because their figures “reflect the separation between sighting locations rather than actual distances traveled, as photo-identification records only the endpoints of each individual's travel.”

The researchers said that the findings extended the known spatial limits of inter-basin connectivity for southern hemisphere humpbacks, supporting the “Southern Ocean Exchange hypothesis” — that the species could meet on shared Antarctic feeding grounds and then in exceptional cases follow a different route back to a breeding ground.

The whales feed on krill and small fish in colder waters during the warmer summer months, and then move to more clement tropical waters — like those off Brazil and Australia — to breed during the winters.

“Re-sighting intervals of 6 and 22 years suggest that these are rare, possibly single-lifetime events rather than regular migratory shifts,” the authors wrote.

Of the thousands of identified whales studied, only 0.01% of the sample was found to have completed such a journey. But researchers called for continued global collaboration on photo-ID platforms to try to get a better sense of how common it might be.

“Despite their rarity, these exchanges matter for the long-term health of whale populations,” Griffith University PhD researcher and report co-author Stephanie Stack said.

“Occasional individuals moving between distant breeding grounds can help maintain genetic diversity across populations,” she said, adding that they also might bring new songs to new pods in the process.

Scientists suspect that climate change and warming oceans could make this phenomenon more common.

“Climate-driven changes to the Southern Ocean, including shifts in sea ice and the distribution of Antarctic krill, may be making such crossings more likely over time,” Griffith University wrote.

Dr. Cristina Castro of the Pacific Whale Foundation thanked amateur whale spotters for their photographs that served as the database for study and allowed the movements to be identified.

“This kind of research highlights the value of citizen science,“ she said. ”Every photo contributes to our understanding of whale biology and, in this case, helped uncover one of the most extreme movements ever recorded.”