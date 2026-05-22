UN C 24 previous seminar in Nicaragua; main meeting in New York 15/26 June

22nd Friday, May 2026 - 00:03 UTC Full article

Ambassador Menissa Rambally of Saint Lucia, Chair of the Special Committee, will preside over the Seminar.

The United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization will hold the Caribbean Regional Seminar in Managua from 25 to 27 May within the framework of the fourth International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism (2021-2030).

The Seminar is held under the auspices of the Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples (also known as the Special Committee of 24 or as “C-24”).

The theme of the 2026 Seminar is “Advancing progress, renewed commitments, partnerships and innovative approaches”.

The Guidelines and rules of procedure can be accessed on UN and Decolonization website: www.un.org/dppa/decolonization/en/c24/regional-seminars.

There are seventeen Non-Self-Governing Territories under the purview of the Special Committee: American Samoa, Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Falkland Islands (Malvinas)*, French Polynesia, Gibraltar, Guam, Montserrat, New Caledonia, Pitcairn, Saint Helena, Tokelau, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands and Western Sahara. The administering Powers are France, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The Special Committee will consider the conclusions and recommendations of the seminar at its substantive session to be held from 15 to 26 June and subsequently transmit them to the General Assembly.

Ambassador Menissa Rambally of Saint Lucia, Chair of the Special Committee, will preside over the Seminar.

Seminar participants invited include a Special Committee delegation comprising the Bureau and members of regional groups, United Nations Member States, including administering Powers, as well as representatives of the Territories, civil society, and non-governmental organizations, as well as experts.

The 28 members of the Special Committee are Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Chile, China, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, Dominica, Ethiopia, Fiji, Grenada, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Mali, Nicaragua, Papua New Guinea, Russian Federation, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sierra Leone, Syria, Timor-Leste, Tunisia, United Republic of Tanzania and Venezuela.

The 2026 annual Secretariat working papers on each Non-Self-Governing Territories are available on website: www.un.org/dppa/decolonization/en/documents/workingpapers.