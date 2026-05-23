Messi joins billionaire athletes club after crossing USD 1 billion net worth threshold

23rd Saturday, May 2026 - 01:44 UTC Full article

His wealth accumulation reflects a novel trend within elite sport, where large fortunes have traditionally been built through investments outside the field of play

Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, 38, has crossed the USD 1 billion net worth threshold and joined the exclusive group of billionaire athletes, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The captain of the Argentine national team, world champion in Qatar 2022 and winner of eight Ballons d'Or, now shares the category with his historic sporting rival, Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who reached the milestone in 2023 after signing with Al-Nassr of the Saudi Pro League.

Messi has accumulated more than USD 700 million in salaries and bonuses since his professional debut in 2007, according to the information compiled by Bloomberg, in addition to market returns, sponsorship revenues, real estate investments, and his stake in a restaurant chain. The commercial management of his career has historically been led by his father, Jorge Messi, and has consolidated particularly in recent years, narrowing the historic gap with Cristiano Ronaldo, whose commercial profile has traditionally been more active in global marketing.

The forward, who left FC Barcelona in August 2021 because of the Catalan club's financial troubles to sign with Paris Saint-Germain and, two years later, with Major League Soccer's Inter Miami, turned down an offer valued at USD 400 million per year from Saudi football after the Qatar World Cup. “Money has never been a problem for me, nor an obstacle in anything. If it had been about money, I would have gone to Saudi Arabia or anywhere else,” the player said in a 2023 interview with the Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo. His agreement with the US franchise includes an option to acquire an equity stake in the club, co-owned by former English footballer David Beckham. Inter Miami's valuation increased by more than 20% over the past year, reaching close to USD 1.45 billion, according to the specialized firm Sportico.

His wealth accumulation reflects a novel trend within elite sport, where large fortunes have traditionally been built through investments outside the field of play. Swiss tennis player Roger Federer built most of his wealth through his 3% stake in the sports footwear firm On acquired in 2019, despite having earned more than USD 130 million in prize money during his career. Michael Jordan took home less than USD 100 million in NBA salaries, but accumulated his wealth through advertising deals and his equity stake in the Charlotte Hornets. Messi's latest personal investment, announced this year, carries a more sentimental character: the purchase of UE Cornellá, a Catalan club fighting for promotion to Segunda RFEF and operating just ten kilometers from the Nou Camp.