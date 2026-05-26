BP sacks its Chair over governance standards and conduct issues

26th Tuesday, May 2026 - 23:00 UTC Full article

BP said the board unanimously decided that Manifold should no longer serve as chair or director regarding governance oversight that directors deemed unacceptable.

Oil and gas media is reporting that oil giant BP has removed Chair Albert Manifold with immediate effect after the board cited serious concerns over governance standards, oversight, and conduct, appointing Ian Tyler as interim chair while it begins a search for a permanent replacement.

BP said its board unanimously decided that Manifold should no longer serve as chair or director after concerns were raised regarding governance oversight and conduct issues that directors deemed unacceptable.

Senior Independent Director Amanda Blanc said the board had been “surprised and disappointed” by the issues, despite Manifold having helped accelerate the company’s transformation efforts.

The abrupt leadership change comes as BP continues a broader restructuring aimed at improving shareholder returns and simplifying operations under CEO Meg O’Neill. The company has been reshaping its structure around a more defined upstream and downstream operating model while emphasizing operational performance and financial discipline.

Interim Chair Ian Tyler said the board remained fully committed to BP’s strategic direction and expressed strong support for O’Neill’s leadership, highlighting recent efforts to streamline the organization and strengthen the company’s operational focus.

Tyler said he had been “very impressed” with chief executive Meg O'Neill since she took over last December. “She has already taken bold action to simplify and strengthen the organization such as announcing the move to a clearly defined upstream/downstream model.”

O'Neill took over from previous chief executive Murray Auchincloss, who stepped down less than two years after he replaced Bernard Looney.

Looney quit in 2023 after he was found to have committed “serious misconduct” in failing to disclose relationships with colleagues. Manifold was chairman of the board when O'Neill was hired. There is no suggestion that O'Neill's position is in any doubt or that the company's strategy will change.

BP had an annual turnover of 187 billion dollars during fiscal 2025.