Falklands has a new officer qualified in Environmental Management QLS Level 5

28th Thursday, May 2026 - 07:57 UTC Full article

Clare proudly showing her diplomas

Falkland Islands Development Corporation, FIDC, Business Development Officer, Clare Guest has been congratulated for having recently completed an Advanced Diploma in Environmental Management QLS Level 5 through Bristol Opus Leadership College.

Clare said that “Achieving this qualification has given me a broader understanding of sustainable business practices and the importance of balancing economic growth with environmental responsibility. FIDC’s Green Business Program helps to promote environmentally conscious initiatives and aims to uphold the objectives of the Falkland Islands Energy Strategy and I hope the knowledge gained will help me support and promote a greener community”.

Clare also thanked FIDC and the Community Development Scheme for the funding assistance “allowing me the opportunity to enhance my professional development and deepen my understanding of Falkland Islands Environmental Policies”

Clare has also completed an 8-week online program with Island Innovation on “Energy Transitions for Island Resilience” to understand the importance of sustainable energy strategies in island communities.

Continuing Professional Development (CPD) is actively supported and encouraged at FIDC. It assists the team to keep their skills and knowledge up to date, prepare for greater responsibilities, boost confidence, help them become more creative in tackling new challenges, enables them to make better decisions, or help take their careers further.

Clare moved to the Falklands in 2008 and worked in the aviation sector at Mount Pleasant until Jan 2023. She has over 14 years administrative and front of house experience and was initially drawn to apply for the asset/admin assistant position because of its variety.

In April 2023 Clare took on the role of the new Business Development Officer and is currently studying Coaching for Business through City University of London.