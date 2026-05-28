Scotland wants a new independence referendum, despite Downing Street’s rejection

28th Thursday, May 2026 - 08:11 UTC Full article

During the debate in Holyrood, First Minister John Swinney claimed he was confident Scots would back independence if given the chance to vote on the issue again. (Pic PA)

The consequences of the disastrous results of the recent local elections in UK, both for the incumbent Labour and the Conservatives, not only have questioned PM Keir Starmer’s leadership but revived old challenges. And one of those is Scotland’s call for a second independence referendum.

However, according to London and Scottish media, the UK government has rapidly rejected the Scottish Parliament’s call for a second referendum arguing there are other issues to which political attention should be centered.

A Downing Street spokesperson insisted there was no consensus for another vote, despite Scottish voters returning Holyrood’s largest-ever pro-independence majority.

It comes after MSPs, SNP and Greens voted by 72 to 55, in favor of having the powers to hold a constitutional referendum devolved to the Scottish Parliament.

In a statement, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “The UK Government does not support independence or another referendum.

“People need and want their governments focused on the issues that really matter — economic growth, the cost of living, and public services. Our focus must be on delivery, not division.

“The Scottish Government has work to do using the powers that it has to get the basics right from the ferry network to our NHS and helping people with the cost of living.

“Ahead of 2014 there was agreement across all parties, across civic society in Scotland and across the Scottish and UK parliaments that there should be a referendum. There is no such consensus now.”

During the debate in Holyrood, First Minister John Swinney claimed he was confident Scots would back independence if given the chance to vote on the issue again.

The First Minister said that a referendum gave Scotland “a golden opportunity, and it is one that I believe people will vote for resoundingly when our nation has, once again, the ability to decide our own future in an independence referendum”.

Pre-empting the Prime Minister's rejection of the call, Swinney invoked the words of Canon Kenyon Wright, who was instrumental in the campaign for a Scottish Parliament, saying: “We are the people, we are the people’s parliament, and we say yes.”

He added: “Today, is the start of a process that I believe will lead Westminster to a yes to a referendum, and Scotland to a yes to independence.

“Today, I seek confirmation from this parliament that this is a voluntary Union and that the people of Scotland have the right to decide whether we remain in that Union.

“That is a principle that should be accepted by all those in this chamber who believe in independence but also all those who believe in the Union.”

MSPs also backed Green co-leader Ross Greer's call for the Scottish Government for ”more effective use of existing devolved powers“, to make Scotland a ”fairer, greener and kinder country where household costs are reduced, where wealth is distributed more equally and where climate and natural environment are protected”.