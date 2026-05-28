UK’s Royal College of Defense visited Brazil, Argentina and Chile

28th Thursday, May 2026 - 07:26 UTC Full article

The delegation at the Chilean Antarctic Institute

Delegation visit also the Chlean icebreaker “Almirante Viel·

A delegation from the United Kingdom’s Royal College of Defense Studies (RCDS) visited Chile the week of 18 May as part of its annual tour of Latin America, aimed at strengthening strategic analysis and global understanding of challenges related to security, defense and international cooperation.

The RCDS is the United Kingdom’s principal strategic training program, delivered at postgraduate level over with a duration of eleven months. It is designed to prepare future leaders with a comprehensive perspective on political, diplomatic, economic, and international security matters. The course typically includes senior officers, civilian authorities, and representatives from the public and private sectors from more than 45 countries.

The delegation, composed of members from ten countries, including the United Kingdom, Albania, Saudi Arabia, Hungary, Kuwait, Nigeria, Oman, Poland, Sweden and Türkiye, visited Brazil and Argentina prior to arriving in Chile.

Chilean program

In Chile, the program was designed to provide a strategic perspective on the key factors influencing global and regional stability, security and prosperity. Their tour in Chile began in the north of the country, where they visited ALMA Observatory and Chuquicamata copper mine.

Upon returning to Santiago, on Tuesday 19, the delegation met with the Undersecretary of Defense, Rodrigo Álvarez. The meeting was also attended by the British Ambassador to Chile, David Concar; Rear Admiral Steve Dainton, Deputy Commandant of the RCDS; and the UK Defense Attaché to Chile, Captain Jason White.

The RCDS delegation also visited the city of Punta Arenas, where they carried out key activities linked to Antarctic and maritime affairs. As part of this program, they visited the Chilean Antarctic Institute (INACH), gaining first-hand insight into Chile’s role in scientific research and international cooperation in Antarctica.

They also toured the icebreaker “Almirante Viel”, a modern vessel of the Chilean Navy designed to support logistical, scientific and sovereignty operations in the Antarctic.

Chilean Navy Day

The highlight of their stay in Punta Arenas was their participation, on 21 May, in the official Chilean Navy ceremony marking Navy Day.

The presence of the delegation underscored the strong ties of cooperation and trust between the United Kingdom and Chile, while providing an opportunity for its members to gain first-hand experience of Chile’s naval traditions and the historical and strategic significance of maritime power in the country’s identity.

The visit of this delegation reflects Chile’s importance as a strategic partner for the United Kingdom in areas such as defense and security, space observation, critical minerals and Antarctic cooperation.

It also reaffirms the commitment of both nations to continue strengthening their bilateral relationship and to enhance the exchange of knowledge in key areas for international development and security.