Argentine Senate approves a judge Milei opposed over her ties to an investigative journalist

5th Friday, June 2026 - 00:26 UTC Full article

The Justice Ministry had asked to withdraw the nomination after the family tie to Alconada Mon —who investigates, among other cases, the $LIBRA cryptocurrency scandal— became known

Argentina's Senate on Thursday approved the appointment of María Verónica Michelli as a judge of Federal Oral Court No. 3 in La Plata, a nomination President Javier Milei had tried to block because she is the sister-in-law of journalist Hugo Alconada Mon, of the newspaper LA NACION. The nomination was approved on the floor by 44 votes to 18 —all the negatives from the ruling party— with two abstentions, in a session that exposed a rift within the governing bloc.

The Justice Ministry had asked to withdraw the nomination after the family tie to Alconada Mon —who investigates, among other cases, the $LIBRA cryptocurrency scandal— became known. The head of the La Libertad Avanza bloc, Patricia Bullrich, refused to comply with that order and abstained, invoking her “conscientious objection.” “That is my position, and I do not commit my bloc,” she said. The only ruling-party senator to vote in favor was Francisco Paoltroni, of Formosa, while Luis Juez, of Córdoba, left the chamber.

The final decision now rests with Milei, whom the Constitution tasks with signing the appointment decree. Despite the setback, the president celebrated on the social network X the approval of the full set of nominations as “the start of the reconstruction of Justice” and, in sharing a message, recalled that it is the president who appoints judges.

In all, the upper house considered 74 judicial nominations. Most —71— were approved unanimously. That of Emilio Rosatti, son of Supreme Court president Horacio Rosatti, was voted separately and obtained 44 votes in favor and 20 against, while that of María Julia Sosa, proposed for the same court as Michelli, passed 42 to 22; the Kirchnerist bloc rejected both.

The session was marked by tension. The agenda, which had been set at 50 nominations in the prior meeting, first rose to 73 —without Michelli— and then to 74, with her name added at the Kirchnerists' request. The opposition accused the ruling party of a “parliamentary betrayal,” prompting a recess to reorganize the debate and a clash between Bullrich and Vice President Victoria Villarruel, who questioned the handling of the list.

On the same day, the Senate also approved a payment agreement with the Bainbridge and Attestor funds for 171 million dollars, the last creditors still demanding repayment of bonds in default since the 2001 crisis. That bill must now be taken up by the Chamber of Deputies.