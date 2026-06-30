Mercosur turns to Asia with Japan talks as the EU quota split stays unresolved

30th Tuesday, June 2026 - 22:22 UTC Full article

Mercosur on Tuesday announced the start of trade negotiations with Japan and reaffirmed its intention to diversify alliances toward Asia during its biannual summit in Asunción, where Paraguay handed over the bloc's pro tempore presidency to Uruguay. The meeting, however, closed without an agreement on the internal distribution of export quotas under the treaty with the European Union, and again exposed the differences between Argentina and Brazil over the bloc's direction.

The opening toward Japan, a market of about 120 million people, was presented as the bloc's main bet following the provisional entry into force of the agreement with the EU. The parties had already held two technical meetings in January and March, and the decisive push came from a meeting between Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during June's G7 summit. Lula said the bloc would also seek to negotiate with China and is advancing deals with Canada, Vietnam, India and the United Arab Emirates.

Internally, the summit failed to unblock the distribution of the preferential quotas granted by Brussels. Host President Santiago Peña lamented the “bitter taste” of the agreement's initial implementation and reiterated Paraguay's demand for 25% of the quotas, stressing that its landlocked status imposes higher logistical costs. “It is not a whim, it is a matter of justice,” he said. With no agreement in place, the first tariff-free exports of products such as eggs, rice and honey were assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

The summit was marked by the absence of Argentine President Javier Milei, replaced by his foreign minister, Pablo Quirno. Milei stayed in Argentina to reshape his cabinet and prepare the swearing-in of his new cabinet chief, Diego Santilli, a day after receiving in Buenos Aires Brazilian Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, Lula's main rival in October's elections. Quirno called for loosening the common external tariff to allow bilateral negotiations with third countries: “A bloc that aims to compete in the 21st century cannot maintain tariff structures that isolate it,” he said, a stance backed with nuances by Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi.

By contrast, Lula defended strengthening regional unity “above any ideological difference” and pledged a contribution of $100 million a year over the next decade to the Mercosur Structural Convergence Fund, aimed at reducing asymmetries with the bloc's smaller members. Orsi, who will hold the bloc's presidency next semester, said he would promote “a more modern Mercosur, open to the world.” The summit also held a minute of silence in solidarity with Venezuela over last week's earthquakes —Peña expressed his wish that the country, suspended from the bloc, rejoin— and unanimously backed Bolivia's government after the blockades that paralyzed the country.