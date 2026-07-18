Argentina-England match drove a surge in online Falklands talk, consultancy Ad Hoc says

18th Saturday, July 2026 - 00:38 UTC Full article

The day of the match saw some 660,000 mentions, nearly double the volume recorded on the most recent April 2 — the date on which Argentina commemorates those killed in the 1982 war

Argentina's victory over England in the World Cup semifinal was not confined to the sporting arena on social media. According to an analysis by the Argentine consultancy Ad Hoc, digital conversation about the Falklands surpassed two million mentions over five days around the match, in an episode that revived the sovereignty claim following the banner displayed by the Argentine players.

According to the measurement, the day of the match saw some 660,000 mentions, nearly double the volume recorded on the most recent April 2 — the date on which Argentina commemorates those killed in the 1982 war — when about 373,000 were logged. The consultancy identified several peaks in the conversation between July 10 and 16: the moment Argentina's opponent became known, statements by Security Minister Alejandra Monteoliva, the day of the match itself, and the subsequent remarks by President Javier Milei, which drew reaction in the United Kingdom.

The figure the consultancy highlighted was the marked predominance of the Spanish-language term. According to Ad Hoc, “the Argentine framing prevailed in the conversation,” as “Falklands” — the British name for the islands — accounted for just 9% of mentions over the past five days, against “Malvinas,” which reached a volume roughly ten times higher: around two million mentions versus 210,000.

El encuadre argentino predominó en la conversación, ya que el término “Falklands” (la denominación que los británicos le dan a las islas) representó apenas el 9% de las menciones registradas en los últimos 5 días, frente a “Malvinas” que alcanzó un volumen 10 veces superior. pic.twitter.com/HjrYejj915 — Ad Hoc (@AdHocOK) July 17, 2026

The analysis also measured the sentiment in the digital conversation toward Milei in relation to the islands and to the figure of Margaret Thatcher, on July 15 and 16. According to the consultancy, 66.7% of those mentions carried a negative charge, against 19.9% positive and 13.4% neutral, a result it attributed to the president's statements after the win and to the government's position on the issue. This is a measurement of social-media conversation, not a representative public-opinion poll.

The data offer a quantitative dimension of the episode that dominated the agenda between Argentina and the United Kingdom during the week. After the match, Argentine players posed with a banner reading “Las Malvinas son argentinas” (“The Falklands are Argentine”), which prompted a protest from the British government and FIFA's assessment of possible sanctions. Milei called the gesture “valid and lawful,” though he asked that football not be mixed with the diplomatic dispute.

The Falklands, a British overseas territory in the South Atlantic, remain the subject of a sovereignty dispute with Argentina. Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni had asked before the match not to confuse the two spheres: “It's a football match,” he said. The final will be played on Sunday against Spain.