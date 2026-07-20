Argentina's June trade surplus rises 149% year-on-year on stronger exports

20th Monday, July 2026 - 20:05 UTC Full article

The June surplus, however, marked a 36.4% drop from May's figure, which had been a record $3.450 billion

Argentina posted a trade surplus of $2.194 billion in June, a 149.6% increase from the same month in 2025, driven by growth in exports, the National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec) reported on Monday.

The June surplus, however, marked a 36.4% drop from May's figure, which had been a record $3.450 billion. With this result, the country strung together 31 consecutive months of surplus in its trade balance.

Trade flows —the sum of exports and imports— grew 16.4% year-on-year in June, to $15.916 billion. Exports totaled $9.055 billion, up 24.5% from June 2025, while imports reached $6.861 billion, a 7.3% year-on-year rise.

In the first half of the year, Argentina accumulated a trade surplus of $13.923 billion, with exports of $49.454 billion and imports of $35.531 billion. The surplus accumulated through June already exceeds that of all of 2025, which had stood at $11.320 billion.

Economy Minister Luis Caputo highlighted that first-half goods exports set “a new all-time record,” with growth of 24.4% compared with the same period the previous year. In a message on social media, Caputo said first-half foreign sales of fuels and energy rose 42.5% year-on-year, industrial manufactures 27.5%, primary products 24.4%, and agricultural manufactures 15.1%. According to the minister, exports of industrial manufactures, fuels and energy, and primary products recorded the highest value in the historical series.

Export performance in recent months has been underpinned largely by the energy sector, whose foreign sales had been showing strong year-on-year increases, partly linked to better international prices. Argentina's trade balance has posted uninterrupted positive results since late 2023.