Argentina joins FAO treaty against illegal fishing, tightening control in the South Atlantic

Argentina on July 17 enacted the law approving its accession to the Port State Measures Agreement (PSMA) of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), a significant step for fisheries governance in the southwest Atlantic. The treaty, in force since 2016, is the only binding international instrument specifically designed to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
The agreement seeks to prevent, deter, and eliminate such fishing by keeping the vessels involved from accessing ports and landing their catches, thereby blocking products of illicit origin from reaching national and international markets. Its more than one hundred parties — among them large-scale fleets such as those of the European Union and China — must apply strengthened controls, inspections, and data sharing, both to foreign-flagged vessels and to their own fleets.
The accession came days after Buenos Aires hosted a regional workshop marking the treaty's tenth anniversary, and follows Argentina's adoption in February of the International Maritime Organization's Cape Town Agreement on fishing-vessel safety. With this step, Argentina aligns with Chile and Uruguay, also parties to the PSMA, so that much of the Southern Cone coastline is now covered by the mechanism. According to The Pew Charitable Trusts, which promotes cooperation against illegal fishing in the region, coordination among these countries will enable joint implementation and make it harder for irregular operators to market illicit catches.
The southwest Atlantic is one of the world's most active fishing areas, with large distant-water fleets operating on the high seas at the edge of Argentina's exclusive economic zone. High-value species such as squid, hake, and shrimp are intensively targeted in the region.
The area is cut across by the sovereignty dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom over the Falklands. Argentina does not recognize the fisheries conservation zone administered by the islands' government, and the two sides manage shared stocks separately, which has for years complicated coordinated regulation of activity in the South Atlantic. Accession to the PSMA concerns port control of foreign-flagged vessels and does not alter the parties' positions on sovereignty.
Argentina's accession was presented by its proponents as a signal of greater transparency and cooperation in the fishing sector, at a time when port states are seen as key actors in shutting illegal catches out of international trade.
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I wonder why Argentina makes no mention of the fact that in the 2016 agreement between Britain and Argentina that part of that agreement was to include shared scientific fishing Data. The Falklands provided that Data but the Argentines once they recieved it pulled the plug. All they wanted was the information we are using to manage fish stock. Now they accuse us of being a partner to the illegal fishing industry on the high sea's.Jul 22nd, 2026 - 01:12 am 0
They need to be honest in what they are doing.
There is a huge illegal fishing industry operating between the Falkland islands fishing zone and the Argentine one, in international waters and no one can do anything to stop them. So this nonsense by Argentina is untrue. The fact is if they had worked with the Falkland Islanders this illegal fishing might have been stopped. All they had to do was agree with the Falklands to extend their fishing zones to meet each others in the area where this fishing is going on. Problem is though this blue hole as it is know sits just outside the Falklands zone, nowhere near the Argentine zone. That is what is causing the friction and lies.
Argentinian politicians are very immature. that explains everything.Jul 22nd, 2026 - 03:44 pm 0
Agreement with Argentina? Good luck with that...Posted 6 days ago 0