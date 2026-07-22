A young Falkland Islander will represent the islands at the Commonwealth Youth Parliament in Sydney

22nd Wednesday, July 2026 - 22:13 UTC Full article

Lee is a Falkland Islands student currently studying veterinary nursing in the United Kingdom and serves as a junior ambassador for the islands (Pic FB)

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly announced that Jessica Lee will represent the territory at the Commonwealth Youth Parliament, to be held from July 26 to 31 in Sydney, hosted by the Parliament of New South Wales, Australia.

Lee is a Falkland Islands student currently studying veterinary nursing in the United Kingdom and serves as a junior ambassador for the islands. According to the official statement, she brings to the role first-hand experience of life in Camp — as the rural area outside Stanley is known locally — as well as of farming, tourism, and conservation work. She has previously represented the islands in engagements with the Speaker of the British House of Commons and took part in an exchange of correspondence with schools in Argentina. In 2025 she was named Apprentice of the Year.

During the week of activities, the delegate will join representatives from across the Commonwealth in a full programme within the New South Wales Parliament, including caucus sessions, committee debate, and a whole-house sitting on a bill concerning artificial intelligence and democratic integrity. The agenda also includes cultural and diplomatic engagements, among them a reception at the British Consulate-General in Sydney.

“Jessica representing the Falklands in Sydney is the kind of opportunity we are proud that young Falkland Islanders have,” said Member of the Legislative Assembly Stacy Bragger, portfolio holder for Education and Community. He added that this kind of international representation sends, in his view, “a strong message” overseas about what he described as the everyday reality of self-determination in the islands' community.

The delegate herself expressed enthusiasm for the experience. “I am really looking forward to meeting my other Youth Parliament members and getting to represent my home on the global stage,” she said, adding that she is interested in politics and hopes to learn about other countries' cultures and stories.

The Commonwealth Youth Parliament is an annual activity that brings together young delegates from the organization's countries and territories to simulate the workings of a parliament, with debates on bills and legislative procedure.

The Falklands, a British overseas territory in the South Atlantic, take part in various Commonwealth activities. The archipelago is the subject of a sovereignty dispute between the United Kingdom and Argentina, which claims the islands and maintains that the question should be settled through bilateral negotiations. This is the second public statement the Assembly has issued this week, following its congratulations to the new British prime minister, Andy Burnham.