Stephen Doughty confirmed as Minister of State for Overseas Territories

23rd Thursday, July 2026 - 02:00 UTC Full article

Minister Doughty during a meeting in London with MLA Roger Spink

Stephen Doughty MP has been confirmed at Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. Until 21 July 2026 and from 8 July 2024 he was previously Minister of State for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories in the FCDO.

Stephen was first elected as Welsh Labour and Co-operative Member of Parliament for Cardiff South and Penarth in November 2012.

Stephen studied at Lester B. Pearson UWC in Canada, Oxford University and St Andrews University. He later worked for the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and for members of the then National Assembly for Wales.

Stephen spent a number of years working for humanitarian and international development NGOs World Vision UK, Oxfam GB, Oxfam International and Oxfam Cymru. During the previous Labour government he was Special Adviser to the Secretary of State for International Development.

Stephen served at the Wales, Home Affairs, Arms Export Controls and International Development Committees in Parliament. He was also an opposition Whip and a Shadow Minister for Trade and Industry. He chaired the All-Party Parliamentary Group for HIV and Aids, and was a member of the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly.

Stephen completed the Armed Forces Parliamentary scheme, attending the Royal College of Defense Studies 2017 to 2018. He has also served as an Army Reservist. In 2020 he was appointed Shadow Foreign Affairs and International Development Minister and in 2021 he was appointed Shadow Minister for Europe, North America and the Overseas Territories.

Stephen Doughty as Minister for Europe last week signed the UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar, ensuring ministerial continuity at the FCDO. Gibraltar media reported his reappointment is significant in the implementation phase of the treaty and when the treaty comes to be ratified by the House of Commons under the process set out in the Constitutional Reform and Governance Act 2010.

As a UK Government minister, Mr Doughty was closely involved in the final phases of the negotiation on the treaty and has close knowledge of the matter. He is also well versed in Gibraltar issues, having visited the Rock on numerous occasions in recent years including for National Day celebrations.

“I’m delighted to see that Stephen has been reappointed to the post of Minister for Europe,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, reacting to the news. “He has a deep knowledge of the issues affecting Gibraltar from his time in Opposition and in Government.”