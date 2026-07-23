Wes Streeting appointed UK Defence Secretary; ‘disappointment’ with removal of Dan Jarvis, responsible for DIP

23rd Thursday, July 2026 - 07:34 UTC Full article

“With John Healey now looking after the money, Wes Streeting can focus on the vital Defence Reforms necessary to deliver.”

Former Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting has been appointed by Prime Minister Andy Burnham as the new UK Defense Secretary, replacing Dan Jarvis who has taken the job when John Healey resigned last June.

This means Jarvis was Defence Secretary for less than six weeks – but in that time he was responsible for publishing the long awaited Defense Investment Plan (DIP), and there was expectation across the forces whether PM Burnham would keep his in Defense..

However taking to social media after it was announced that Streeting would replace him in the role, Mr Jarvis said: “It’s been an immense honor to serve as Defense Secretary and again be amongst those who give everything to defend our nation.”

“We owe them a huge debt of gratitude — and they will always have my absolute support. I wish my successor every success in this vital role.”

Former conservative Defence Secretary Ben Wallace criticized Mr Burnham’s decision to replace Mr Jarvis .

“Removing Dan Jarvis to find a spot for Wes Streeting shows a contempt for Defense at a time they need continuity and someone who understands the new way of warfare and the men and women of the armed forces,” he posted on X.

But there was a more positive reaction to the news from retired Air Marshal Greg Bagwell, a former combat pilot and senior leader in the RAF, who said: “With John Healey now looking after the money, Wes Streeting can focus on the vital Defense Reforms necessary to deliver.”

Meanwhile, a former head of the British Army has also said he is “disappointed” that Wes Streeting has been made defense secretary but spoke more positively about the potential relationship between Mr Streeting and his predecessor in the Treasury.

Lord Dannatt told Times Radio: “A new defense secretary has a lot to learn – the defense portfolio is one of the more complicated ones in government and as far as I’m aware Wes Streeting has got no background in defense, no background in the military”. (Forces)