Milei announces Starlink deal to bring satellite internet to 6,000 rural schools

27th Monday, July 2026 - 22:20 UTC Full article

At the time of the announcement, neither the text of the agreement nor any public statement from the company about its terms had been released

Argentine President Javier Milei announced an agreement between the National Communications Agency (Enacom) and Starlink to provide satellite connectivity to 6,000 rural schools that currently have poor internet access or no connection at all. The announcement was made on Sunday during the main event of the 138th International Livestock, Agriculture and Industry Exhibition in Buenos Aires.

According to the president, Elon Musk's company will donate 6,000 complete satellite kits along with 24 months of its highest-capacity service, which includes priority access of up to five terabytes per month per site. “Yes, it's a huge amount. Thank you, Elon,” he said during the speech.

Once that period ends, the equipment will remain at the schools and the regulator will take on the cost of the service for an additional year, covering the subscription, installation, technical support, and monitoring. Enacom sources said those resources will come from the Universal Service Fund, made up of contributions from the telecommunications sector and earmarked for extending access to areas not covered by commercial provision.

At the time of the announcement, neither the text of the agreement nor any public statement from the company about its terms had been released. The president also said the initiative adds to the three million users who, he said, already use the company's services in the country.

Starlink accelerated its expansion in Argentina following the easing of the regulatory framework for satellite services introduced by the current government, and now operates across the entire territory. The Argentine market accounts for about 25% of the company's Latin American operation and ranks among the countries with the highest service penetration, with weekly user growth of around 2%. Most customers are households, a concentration that has led to episodes of saturation in certain areas, such as greater Buenos Aires, Córdoba, and the Vaca Muerta region.

The agreement fits into the relationship Milei has maintained with Musk since the start of his term. The two met in February 2025 in the United States and have kept in frequent contact since. In parallel, Tesla is advancing its commercial entry into the local market, after formally incorporating in the country and appointing its first manager for Argentina and Uruguay.

In the same speech, the president projected an expansion of agricultural output and said the country is in a position to double its grain harvest, though he announced no decisions on export duties, one of the sector's main demands.