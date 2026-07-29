FIFA opens proceedings against three Argentine players, an assistant coach and Gavi

29th Wednesday, July 2026 - 20:28 UTC Full article

The charges concerning allegedly discriminatory conduct are open allegations pending a ruling and have not been established

FIFA's Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday opened disciplinary proceedings against three Argentine footballers, a member of the national team's coaching staff and Spain's Gavi over incidents that followed the 2026 World Cup final, which Spain won 1-0 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The most serious charges fall on midfielder Leandro Paredes, cited for three counts of assault under article 14 of the Disciplinary Code; defender Nahuel Molina, for two counts of assault and one of unsporting behavior; and Lionel Scaloni's assistant, Roberto Ayala, for one count of assault. Thiago Almada and Barcelona midfielder Gavi were charged with unsporting behavior.

The proceedings relate to clashes after the final whistle involving Spain's Eric García, Rodri, Dani Olmo and Gavi. The decision follows a report by a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor appointed by FIFA the previous week to review referees' reports and match footage.

Separately, the governing body opened proceedings against the Argentine Football Association over potential breaches of four articles: article 13, on using a sporting event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature; article 14, on team misconduct; article 15, on discrimination; and article 17, covering order and security at matches. The last of these encompasses, according to FIFA, allegedly discriminatory chanting and gestures, delayed kickoffs, failure to comply with match protocols, the display of inappropriate messages by the team and by spectators, and objects thrown at several Argentina matches.

The charges concerning allegedly discriminatory conduct are open allegations pending a ruling and have not been established. FIFA did not identify individuals in connection with that section.

ESPN and Sky Sports reported that the proceedings against the AFA include messages with political content referring to the Falklands. After the semifinal against England, Argentine players unfurled a banner reading “Las Malvinas son argentinas” — “The Malvinas Islands are Argentine” — which they left on the pitch. The archipelago, some 480 kilometers off the Patagonian coast, is a British overseas territory over which Argentina maintains a sovereignty claim; in a 2013 referendum, islanders voted overwhelmingly to remain linked to the United Kingdom.

Those charged will be able to present their positions before the committee issues a ruling. FIFA set no timetable and gave no indication of possible sanctions.