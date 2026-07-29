US seeks Uruguay as destination for deported migrants; Montevideo stops short of confirming deal

29th Wednesday, July 2026 - 22:54 UTC Full article

According to the report, the State Department, led by Secretary Marco Rubio, has discussed the proposal with Montevideo over several months. Photo: EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

The United States government has been negotiating with Uruguay for months over the possibility that the South American country receive deported migrants, The New York Times reported on Wednesday. Uruguay's foreign ministry confirmed that talks are underway but said nothing has been settled and that the discussions are not limited to Cuban nationals.

Sources at the ministry headed by Mario Lubetkin said Washington is holding equivalent talks with several other countries on the same matter. The information was corroborated by the newspaper El Observador, also citing foreign ministry sources.

According to the report, the State Department, led by Secretary Marco Rubio, has discussed the proposal with Montevideo over several months, and US officials believe any written agreement might not specifically name Cuba in its text, even though Cubans would in practice be the main group targeted. Both governments are also said to be examining the reunification of deportees with relatives living in Uruguay. These accounts come from officials in both countries who spoke on condition of anonymity and have not been confirmed officially.

A senior Uruguayan official, cited under the same condition, attributed his country's interest to its need for immigrant workers and to improving relations with the US administration. The two governments are not political allies: President Yamandú Orsi belongs to the Frente Amplio coalition.

Uruguay, with 3.4 million inhabitants and the second-smallest territory in South America, maintains a comparatively open immigration policy and has a relatively large population of Cuban origin. Interior Minister Carlos Negro has said the country was born as a nation of immigrants. Deportations are infrequent, and those who enter without a visa are often allowed to stay legally.

Uruguay would not be the first country in the region to reach such an understanding. Paraguay signed an agreement with the State Department last year and has received flights carrying deportees of various nationalities; Ecuador also signed one, and Cubans are among the deportees sent there.

The practice of transferring deportees to third countries has drawn criticism. Human Rights Watch documented in May abuses against Cubans and other third-country nationals deported to Mexico, and noted that neither Washington nor Mexico City made public the agreement covering those transfers. The United States has also sent Cuban migrants to Eswatini and South Sudan, where they were held in detention centers.

The State Department declined to comment on the talks with Uruguay and said in a statement that implementing its immigration policy is a priority. Rubio said last week, in Manila, that Washington has concerns about Cuba, among them the risk of mass migration stemming from instability on the island.