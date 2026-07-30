Bolivia issues arrest order against Morales over May and June road blockades

30th Thursday, July 2026 - 06:37 UTC Full article

Morales rejected the accusations, describing them as political persecution and an attempt to divert attention from the country's economic crisis

The Santa Cruz departmental prosecutor's office issued an arrest order on Wednesday against former president Evo Morales (2006-2019) over his alleged role in the road blockades and protests that paralyzed parts of Bolivia for 53 days in May and June.

The document, signed by prosecutor Brayan Melgar Ledezma of the specialized corruption prosecution unit, names Morales and other unidentified individuals in connection with six alleged offenses: armed uprising against the security and sovereignty of the state, terrorism, endangering the safety of transportation, criminal association, public incitement to commit crimes, and endangering the safety of public services. The investigation stems from a complaint filed by the Pro Santa Cruz Civic Committee, later joined by the Interior Ministry.

Morales rejected the accusations, describing them as political persecution and an attempt to divert attention from the country's economic crisis. He wrote on the social network X that his position has always been clear, that he stands with those suffering from austerity, fuel shortages, the rising cost of living, insecurity and the spread of drug trafficking, and that he will not be intimidated. He posted from the Chapare, the tropical region of Cochabamba where he remains under the protection of coca growers' organizations.

The purpose of the protests is disputed. The complaint holds that they sought President Rodrigo Paz's resignation; Morales says they demanded socioeconomic measures from the government rather than the president's departure. Morales himself posted on May 24 that Paz had two options in the crisis: militarize the country or call elections within 90 days.

The protests began among Aymara farming organizations in La Paz and labor unions demanding greater say in government decisions, and kept the administrative capital under blockade for nearly two months. Spain's El País reported 22 deaths, a figure that has not been independently corroborated; when the pacification agreement was signed on June 20, the toll reported at the time was 14.

The charges also cover the head of the Bolivian Workers' Central, Argollo, and La Paz farm leader Vicente Salazar, who has been in pretrial detention since July 6. The union leader's case is sensitive for the government: he was the chief negotiator of the June agreement with Paz, which according to the same source included respecting union immunity and dropping legal proceedings against members of the labor federation.

Morales also faces an arrest order in force since October 2024 for failing to appear in a case involving the alleged abuse of a minor, a matter that remains unresolved and whose charges he denies, attributing them to political motives. Authorities have been criticized for not enforcing that order.