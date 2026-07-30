Falklands suspend new permanent residence applications for up to 12 months

30th Thursday, July 2026 - 15:11 UTC Full article

The measure applies to applications made under section 18 of the Immigration Ordinance 1999

The Falkland Islands Executive Council has approved a temporary suspension of new applications for Permanent Residence Permits (PRP) for a period of up to 12 months, while a full review of the system is carried out, the Legislative Assembly said in a public statement on Thursday.

The measure applies to applications made under section 18 of the Immigration Ordinance 1999. The review will cover the points-based assessment framework and the annual quota of permits, and its findings, together with any recommended changes, will be brought back to Executive Council for a decision.

The statement says the system was last substantially revised in 2021, following an extended period of consultation and policy development. Those changes broadened access to permanent residence and, according to the Falkland Islands Government, led to a significant increase in the number of applications made and permits granted each year. The statement does not provide figures to support that assessment.

Assembly members have asked that the regime now be reviewed to ensure it continues to operate in the long-term interests of the Islands and that the granting of permanent residence remains tied to a “meaningful and lasting contribution” to the territory. The review will consider whether the current assessment criteria and annual quota remain the right ones in light of the Islands' economic and population objectives.

The suspension applies only to new applications and does not affect anyone who already holds a PRP. Those who had anticipated applying this year will need to apply to extend their existing permit or for a new permit, as applicable, through the usual processes. The Falkland Islands Government said it has made arrangements to deal with any of its employees who might be directly affected, and added that other employers will need to consider whether they need to take action as a result.

The statement does not specify the date from which the suspension takes effect, nor how it fits with the start of the quota year, traditionally set at 2 September.

The measure is different in nature from the suspensions reported in September 2023 and April 2024, which stemmed from the available quota being exhausted and lifted automatically at the start of a new period. On this occasion the pause follows a policy decision while the regime as a whole is examined.

The PRP is granted through a points-based assessment that weighs factors including employment, income, work experience, educational and professional qualifications and assets, and requires a minimum of three years' residence, criminal record checks and health and educational assessments for dependents. It is also a prerequisite for Falkland Islands status, which is granted to those who can demonstrate seven years of ordinary residence.

Cultural diversity

The review follows two decades of demographic change. With a population of around 3,700, the Falklands are now home to people of 68 nationalities, according to a 2025 report. Alongside those who identify as Falkland Islanders or British, the largest contingents come from the Philippines, Zimbabwe, Chile and St Helena, with smaller groups from Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States. The population has doubled over forty years, and the growth recorded since 2010 has been driven by employment in fields including healthcare, education, policing, public administration, tourism and catering.

That growth has taken place within a framework that prioritizes the local labor market: the Immigration (General) Regulations 2021 strengthened the requirement that vacancies be advertised to residents before being offered abroad. In parallel, the charity Multicultural Falklands organizes cultural and culinary events open to the whole community, among them a Multicultural Day and a Festival of Lights. The PRP is the mechanism that turns that labor migration into settled residence, placing the announced review at the center of decisions about the future size and composition of the population.