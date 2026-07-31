Fernández de Kirchner asks UN to suspend the ban keeping her off the ballot

31st Friday, July 2026 - 09:39 UTC Full article

Fernández de Kirchner, 73, was sentenced to six years in prison and permanent disqualification from public office for fraud in the awarding of public works contracts during her terms

The defense team of former Argentine president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner has filed an individual communication with the United Nations Human Rights Committee seeking suspension of the lifetime ban on holding public office imposed on her by the Argentine courts, her lawyers announced on Wednesday in Buenos Aires.

The filing includes three precautionary measures: provisionally lifting the disqualification, restoring the Supreme Court to its five members — it currently operates with three — and modifying her house arrest regime, including removal of her electronic ankle monitor. The defense also requested a full review of the conviction.

Fernández de Kirchner, 73, who served as president from 2007 to 2015, was sentenced to six years in prison and permanent disqualification from public office for fraud in the awarding of public works contracts during her terms. The sentence became final after being upheld by the Supreme Court, and she has been under house arrest since 2025.

The team comprises Argentina's Carlos Beraldi, Spain's Javier Borrego — a former judge of Spain's Supreme Court and of the European Court of Human Rights — and Brazil's Rafael Valim, who took part in Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's submission to the same committee during the proceedings stemming from the Lava Jato investigation.

The lawyers argue that the trial violated guarantees set out in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, a treaty with constitutional rank in Argentina, and say a permanent sanction contradicts the body's earlier findings. Valim said the precautionary request seeks suspension of a sanction that he argues runs counter to clear committee precedent. The allegations of judicial arbitrariness and persecution made by the defense and by the former president herself have not been independently substantiated.

In an interview on Thursday, Valim said the committee's decisions are binding and form part of Argentina's commitments before the United Nations. The mechanism, however, is not equivalent to an enforceable judgment: if the committee finds a rights violation, it issues recommendations for the state to adopt remedial measures, without means of compulsory enforcement. The lawyer also noted that Argentina's Federal Criminal Procedure Code provides for such a decision as grounds to review a final sentence.

Valim estimated the precautionary measures could be resolved within months and the merits could take years. He also argued that winning a primary election does not amount to holding public office, meaning the disqualification would not bar a candidacy, while acknowledging that this reading is contested. Whether the primary system will be in force for 2027 has not been settled.

In a letter circulated on social media, Fernández de Kirchner said the disqualification is in fact the principal penalty. Her son, lawmaker Máximo Kirchner, said the Peronist movement wants her as its 2027 candidate, in a field that also includes Buenos Aires province Governor Axel Kicillof.