Why Europe still buys Siberian larch? Properties, supply overview

3rd Monday, August 2026 - 00:30 UTC Full article

Photo: Unsplash

Russia holds roughly a fifth of the world's forest area, and for two decades one species from that vast resource dominated Europe's timber facades: Siberian larch. Dense, cheap for what it offered, and shipped west in enormous volumes, it became the default cladding board from Norway to the Netherlands. Then, in 2022, the trade stopped almost overnight — and the European market has been improvising ever since.

What makes the timber different

Larix sibirica grows across a huge belt of continental Russia where summers are short and winters brutal. Trees put on growth so slowly that the annual rings pack tightly together, producing kiln-dried timber commonly quoted at around 590 kilograms per cubic metre — markedly denser than Scots pine at roughly 510 or spruce at around 430.

That slow growth translates into practical advantages outdoors. Under the European EN 350 durability standard the heartwood is generally rated class three, moderately durable, which in practice means decades of service in vertical cladding without any chemical treatment. Left uncoated, the boards weather from warm honey tones to an even silver-grey that many architects deliberately design for.

- High density gives good resistance to knocks and abrasion, which suits ground-floor facades, gates and exposed corners.

- Natural resins make the heartwood unappealing to fungi and insects without preservative treatment.

- The same hardness means installers pre-drill near board ends to avoid splitting, a routine step with this species.

A supply chain redrawn by sanctions

The European Union's fifth sanctions package, adopted in April 2022, banned imports of Russian wood, with existing contracts wound down by that July; the United Kingdom introduced its own restrictions in parallel. The major forest certification schemes had moved even earlier, suspending Russian and Belarusian certificates in March 2022 and classifying the material as conflict timber, which shut it out of most professionally procured projects regardless of law.

Stock already inside Europe was worked through quickly, and buyers turned to substitutes. European and Japanese larch, much of it grown in Britain and the Alps, took a large share of the demand, while thermally modified softwoods absorbed the specifiers who cared most about stability. Genuine new-harvest Siberian material offered on the open market today deserves careful questions about provenance.

The adjustment showed up in prices and lead times before it showed up in catalogues. Merchants reported larch quotations moving sharply through 2022 as remaining certified stock was allocated, and grading became a talking point, since British-grown larch tends to carry more knots than the slow-grown Siberian boards architects had been used to specifying.

What buyers choose instead

For most projects the realistic decision is now between European-grown larch, modified timber and coated softwood, judged on budget and the look the designer wants. Suppliers have also broadened their finishes: factory-coated and charred boards deliver the dark, dramatic facades that clients ask for while using timber from uncontroversial sources.

UK suppliers such as TimberSol have adapted their ranges accordingly, pairing larch's density with modern dark coatings so that the sanctioned trade route is no longer something a British self-builder needs to think about.

None of this has dented the appetite for the look itself. Dense, slow-grown larch remains the reference point buyers compare everything else against; the difference is that boards now arrive with paperwork purchasers actually read, and provenance questions have become a standard part of ordering timber rather than an afterthought.