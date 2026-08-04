US revokes Brazilian ambassador's visa over delay in accepting its envoy

4th Tuesday, August 2026 - 23:19 UTC Full article

The State Department stressed that revoking a visa is not the same as removing someone from the country: the ambassador remains in the US, though unable to carry out her official duties

The United States has revoked the visa of Brazil's ambassador in Washington, Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, in response to the Brazilian government's delay in granting diplomatic approval to the US ambassador designated for Brasília and to the denial of visas to several American diplomats, senior State Department officials said on Tuesday.

The measure does not amount to an expulsion. The State Department did not declare Viotti persona non grata and stressed that revoking a visa is not the same as removing someone from the country: the ambassador remains in the United States, though without a visa and unable to carry out her official duties. One official said the document would be restored immediately if Brazil grants the approval.

That approval, known as agrément, is the prior consent one state gives to another's designated ambassador and is normally a formality. Washington is seeking it for Daniel “Danny” Perez, former speaker of the Florida House of Representatives, nominated in June. According to US officials, Brasília signaled it would not act on the appointment until after the October 4 election, and they do not expect normalization before then.

The other stated reason is Brazil's refusal last month to grant visas to Riley Barnes, assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labor, and one of his senior aides, who had sought to travel to the country ahead of the vote.

One official described the decision as a reciprocal action, saying US diplomats had been denied the ability to conduct routine business between the two countries and that the aim was to make clear the situation cannot always be one-sided. Others said the step had been delayed several times to give President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva room to respond. The same official said Washington places great importance on the relationship with Brazil and respects the outcome of its elections.

All the information comes from officials who spoke on condition of anonymity. No statement from the Brazilian government had been recorded at the time of publication.

The revocation forms part of a sustained deterioration in bilateral relations. US officials accuse Lula's government of disadvantaging conservative figures in judicial proceedings, while Brasília rejects what it regards as American interference in its internal affairs. Neither accusation has been substantiated. Donald Trump's administration has also imposed tariffs on Brazilian goods in recent weeks.

Viotti served as chief of staff to the United Nations secretary-general before taking up her post in Washington. The episode coincides with the diplomatic crisis between Brazil and Argentina and with Brazil's election campaign.