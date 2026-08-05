Brasília accuses Washington of seeking to interfere in the October elections

5th Wednesday, August 2026 - 08:46 UTC Full article

The deterioration dates back a year, when Washington imposed 50% tariffs on Brazilian goods during Bolsonaro's trial; he was later sentenced to 27 years

Brazil's government on Tuesday accused the United States of attempting to interfere in the October 4 presidential election, responding to the revocation of the visa of its ambassador in Washington, Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti.

Tuesday's decision is not an isolated event, said a statement issued by the presidency's communications office, but part of a deliberate escalation of hostile measures toward Brazil, driven by ideological reasons incompatible with a bilateral partnership always founded on mutual respect. It added that the interest in interfering in the coming election was evident.

Brasília called both US justifications false. It argued that the diplomatic approval process is confidential and carries no preset deadlines, that the request remains under review, and that Washington made public the name of its nominee, Florida legislator Daniel “Danny” Perez, before formally submitting the request, which it regards as contrary to protocol. Perez was nominated on June 1. Itamaraty also said it received no advance notice of the revocation.

The United States frames the measure differently. State Department officials described it as a reciprocal action over the delay in granting approval and the denial of visas, specified that Viotti was not declared persona non grata or expelled, and said the document would be restored immediately if Brazil grants the approval. Viotti has been ambassador since 2023 and is the first woman to head that mission.

The revocation came ten days after Brazil denied visas to two US officials. Washington says they intended to visit the country ahead of the election; according to The Washington Post, Riley Barnes, assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labor, and deputy assistant secretary Samuel Samson planned to challenge the reliability of Brazil's electoral system. Both report to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The Brazilian government said they sought to cast doubt on the integrity of the voting system.

The Brazilian statement recalled that Magnitsky Act sanctions remain in force against officials in the country, including Supreme Federal Court justices, imposed after Jair Bolsonaro's conviction for attempting a coup, and that Lula requested their removal during his White House visit in May.

The deterioration dates back a year, when Washington imposed 50% tariffs on Brazilian goods during Bolsonaro's trial; he was later sentenced to 27 years. Recent weeks brought additional duties of 25% over alleged unfair competition and 12.5% over forced labor. Brazil considered invoking its reciprocity law but chose not to escalate. The US embassy in Brasília has no ambassador.

Brazilians vote on October 4 between Lula, seeking a fourth term at 80, and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro. Polls give Lula a narrow lead.