South Georgia Visitor Permit fees; online portal for visiting vessels

5th Wednesday, August 2026 - 14:17 UTC Full article

Visitor applications must be submitted and paid for no later than 8 days before the intended arrival date.

The Commissioner of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands has published a notice in the Gazette setting out visitor permit fees for the next three seasons, with effect from July first 2026.

Under the Entry Control Ordinance 2022, a fee is required before a visitor permit application is considered. The fees are as follows:

From 1 July 2026: £250 per person

From 1 July 2027: £275 per person

From 1 July 2028: £300 per person

Applications must be submitted and paid for no later than 8 days before the intended arrival date. Where payment has not been received by that deadline, an additional late fee of £50 applies before the application can be determined.

Visitor permits remain valid for 40 days and can be obtained individually or in bulk at eta.entry.gov.gs. Operators and travel agents may continue to purchase permits on behalf of passengers.

Full details of the Gazette notice are available at the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, GSGSSI, Law site.

Operators Website and Vessel Booking Portal

GSGSSI has launched a dedicated website and online portal for expedition cruise and yacht operators visiting South Georgia. The portal replaces the previous booking process, providing a secure, streamlined system for registering, providing vessel details and submitting visit notifications for the 2026–27 season and beyond.

Through the portal, operators can register as a cruise or yacht operator, register vessel details once per season, submit and manage visit notifications for each visit to South Georgia, and access operator guidance documents.

The portal is available at gsgssivisits.powerappsportals.com

Operators will need to create an account to access the registration and booking system. General information about visiting South Georgia, including site guidelines and biosecurity requirements, remains available on this website.