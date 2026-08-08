Falklands: 'South Atlantic Sentinel' exercise involves all three services

In late July, forces from the three services stationed at Mount Pleasant Complex in the Falkland Islands — headquarters of British Forces South Atlantic Islands (BFSAI) — took part in a series of military exercises designed to demonstrate their speed of response and operational integration, under the banner of the deployment's name, South Atlantic Sentinel.
As defined by military sources, Operation Sentinel demonstrated the defense commitment to the Falkland Islands. It was carried out along the edges of the Islands' waters Conservation Zone, a specific area of maritime and air protection for BFSAI. Taking part were the Falklands patrol vessel HMS Medway, working in coordination with an RAF A400M Atlas.
The series of exercises included firing the machine guns mounted on the offshore patrol vessel, simulating a range of scenarios, together with a coordinated “man overboard” rescue with the RAF.
“A deployment that maintains a visible presence, capable of rapid response, and that deters potential adversaries.”
Similarly, in early July, BFSAI ground forces took part in a no-notice exercise simulating incidents and attempts to breach the perimeter and gain access to the Mount Pleasant Complex, with casualties.
According to the explanation given, the exercise rigorously tested the procedures for such scenarios along with the communications network, with several teams responding quickly and effectively in what was described as a strong demonstration of professionalism, team spirit and alertness.
The motto for the day of exercises was: “training today, preparing for tomorrow, always ready and capable.” (Photos by Cpl Braithwaite)
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Patrick Edgar, you already know the answer to your question.Posted 5 days ago +5
The British maintain a military garrison in the Falklands to protect British assets. The sign on the gate gate says “British Forces South Atlantic Islands Mount Pleasant Complex”.
South Atlantic Islands. All of them. British interests are far wider than just the Falkland Islands, ranging as far down as our claim in Antarctica.
Why do they need protection? Avaricious neighbours.
Huge costly military base ? 60 million a year is a drop in the ocean, you know very well if the small military base was closed down and the troops removed then Argentina would be there with in a week. posters like Argie Cit has said as much, its not rocket science is it,Posted 6 days ago +3
the base is hardly huge either, and it serves as a civilian airport too, is that simple enough for you Mr Edgar,
How have i not answered your question ? its plain as day. i told you its not a huge base, i told you its not a costly base either, how on earth did Britain want a war, are you mad, if Galtieri had waited 2 more months we could not have retaken the islands, the Invincible was being sold off and the Hermes being scrapped, your reasoning is so far off the mark its laughable. during ww2 Argentina had drawn up plans to have a go at the Falklands or have you conveniently forgot that,Posted 5 days ago +3
so we move our 1000 troops out, remove our Typhoons and Helis out, with draw our air defence systems. you really believe that Argentina would not take advantage of that ?, of course they would, it wouldnt take much for you to land a couple of hundred marines to land on the islands which would overwhelm the FDF , get real, the fact that they are there is the reason their is peace in the region, ask yourself why no other South American country trusts or likes Argentina.