Falklands: 'South Atlantic Sentinel' exercise involves all three services

8th Saturday, August 2026 - 07:48 UTC Full article

BFSAI ground forces simulate the defense of Mount Pleasant Complex against attempts to seize it.

In late July, forces from the three services stationed at Mount Pleasant Complex in the Falkland Islands — headquarters of British Forces South Atlantic Islands (BFSAI) — took part in a series of military exercises designed to demonstrate their speed of response and operational integration, under the banner of the deployment's name, South Atlantic Sentinel.

As defined by military sources, Operation Sentinel demonstrated the defense commitment to the Falkland Islands. It was carried out along the edges of the Islands' waters Conservation Zone, a specific area of maritime and air protection for BFSAI. Taking part were the Falklands patrol vessel HMS Medway, working in coordination with an RAF A400M Atlas.

The series of exercises included firing the machine guns mounted on the offshore patrol vessel, simulating a range of scenarios, together with a coordinated “man overboard” rescue with the RAF.

“A deployment that maintains a visible presence, capable of rapid response, and that deters potential adversaries.”

Similarly, in early July, BFSAI ground forces took part in a no-notice exercise simulating incidents and attempts to breach the perimeter and gain access to the Mount Pleasant Complex, with casualties.

According to the explanation given, the exercise rigorously tested the procedures for such scenarios along with the communications network, with several teams responding quickly and effectively in what was described as a strong demonstration of professionalism, team spirit and alertness.

The motto for the day of exercises was: “training today, preparing for tomorrow, always ready and capable.” (Photos by Cpl Braithwaite)