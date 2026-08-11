American Airlines resumes its seasonal Montevideo-Miami route in December

11th Tuesday, August 2026 - 10:00 UTC Full article

The operation is not the restoration of a discontinued route but the reopening of a service the company suspends each year outside the tourist season

American Airlines will restart its seasonal service between Carrasco International Airport and Miami International Airport on December 3, once again becoming the only carrier offering nonstop flights between Uruguay and the United States during the peak summer season.

The operation is not the restoration of a discontinued route but the reopening of a service the company suspends each year outside the tourist season. The change from the previous cycle is the extension of the daily-frequency stretch: in 2025-2026 daily flights ran until February 11, while this season they will continue until March 2, 2027, some three weeks longer.

From that date, the connection will operate three times a week, on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, until March 28, 2027, when the scheduled season ends.

The route will be flown by a Boeing 787-8 with capacity for 234 passengers, in a configuration of 20 Business class seats, 28 in Premium Economy and 186 in the main cabin. According to the itinerary released by the airline, flights from Miami will depart at 22:55 and arrive in Montevideo at 10:10 the following day. In the opposite direction, departures from Carrasco are set for 22:30, landing in Miami at 05:45. Times are local and subject to change. The journey takes approximately nine hours.

“After nearly three decades of dedicated service to Uruguay, we are delighted to resume our daily seasonal flights in Montevideo for the busiest period of the summer,” said Pascual Álvarez, the company's managing director of operations for South America, Central America and the Caribbean. He said the route targets both international travelers visiting Uruguay and Uruguayan passengers connecting from Miami to other destinations.

Miami is the airline's main international connecting hub, with more than 400 daily flights in peak season to over 200 destinations, according to company figures.

At Aeropuertos Uruguay, the concession holder for the Carrasco terminal, commercial director Matías Carluccio said the reactivation “strengthens Uruguay's access to the United States and broadens travel options for passengers seeking to connect our country with new international destinations.” He added that the company would continue working to support the growth of air connectivity.

American Airlines has operated in Uruguay for close to thirty years. The Miami connection is the only direct route between the South American country and US territory, and its calendar coincides with the busiest tourist season in the River Plate.