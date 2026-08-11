Syrian court sentences Bashar al-Assad to death in absentia for crimes against humanity

11th Tuesday, August 2026 - 09:21 UTC Full article

Russia granted asylum to Assad and his brother, making enforcement of the sentence unfeasible while they remain in that country

A criminal court in Damascus sentenced former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad to death in absentia on Tuesday for premeditated murder, torture, arbitrary detention and crimes against humanity. Assad was ousted in December 2024 and is living in exile in Moscow. It is the first public sentence handed down against the man who governed Syria for more than two decades.

Judge Fakhr al-Din al-Uryan, of criminal court number 4, also sentenced eight other people to death, among them Maher al-Assad, the former president's brother, and Atef Najib, maternal cousin of both and the only defendant present in the courtroom. Najib heard the ruling in the defendants' cage, wearing a prison uniform, under heavy security.

“The contribution of the criminal Bashar al-Assad to the crimes was that of the ultimate decision-maker, who mobilized state institutions to commit them,” the judge said as he read the verdict. The court found him guilty of the intentional killing of more than one person and of children, as well as of torture and arbitrary detention.

The ruling came during the hearing against Najib, a brigadier general who headed the Political Security Branch in the southern province of Daraa between 2008 and April 2011. He is accused of ordering the detention and torture of a group of minors who painted anti-government slogans on a school wall, an episode that triggered the first protests of the Syrian uprising.

The judge said investigations and witness testimony established his involvement in the interrogation of detainees and that the branch under his command, together with other security services, stormed the Omari mosque in Daraa. The mosque was the main gathering point for the March 2011 demonstrations, and security forces raided it on several occasions, killing dozens of protesters.

Najib was transferred to Idlib after the protests began and went into hiding from mid-2011. That same year he was sanctioned by the United States and the European Union. He was captured on January 31, 2025, in a raid in rural Latakia.

The six remaining defendants, all fugitives, were sentenced for premeditated murder and torture resulting in death. The hearing was attended by Attorney General Hasan al-Turbeh, the head of the Transitional Justice Commission, Abdulbaset Abdullatif, representatives of international legal and humanitarian organizations, and relatives of victims.

The proceedings, which began on April 26 and ran to nine hearings, are the first of the transitional justice phase opened after the fall of Assad's government, when forces led by current interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa entered Damascus. The war lasted fourteen years and left an estimated half a million dead. Russia granted asylum to Assad and his brother, making enforcement of the sentence unfeasible while they remain in that country.