Falklands debates immigration inflow ahead of oil industry development

17th Monday, August 2026 - 22:57 UTC Full article

MLAs Clifton, Michael Goss and Jack Ford argued in favor of the pause in residence permit processing

After the announcement that the Falkland Islands Government has decided to suspend Permanent Residence Permits (PRP) for a year in order to carry out a review of the entire scheme, the local press approached two elected members who back the initiative to explain the reasons behind the measure.

The PRP scheme matters given all the activity generated in the Islands by the start of oil industry development, which will require a significant inflow of skilled labor for the various stages of hydrocarbon production at the Sea Lion field.

Under the PRP system, applicants can obtain a permit to live and work in the Islands. The suspension of new applications takes effect from July/August, and it was clarified that it will not affect applications already in process.

The most recent population census in the Islands dates from 2021 and, according to its figures, out of a population of around 3,660 there were 331 people holding PRPs, along with 770 work permits and 49 residence permits, which are earlier categories. The census also showed that more than sixty nationalities of differing origins live side by side in the Islands, with a prevalence of Britons and associated groups, St Helenians, Filipinos, Chileans and others. On that account a nationalities day is held every year, with a parade and displays of customs, traditional dress, dancing and cuisine. All live together in considerable harmony and integration, and the Falklands' thriving economy keeps raising the need to authorize the entry of more immigrants — whether temporary or permanent — given the demand for labor, especially skilled labor.

MLA Lewis Clifton, a member of the Falklands Executive Council, explained that the suspension was “a sensible and strategic necessity, given that many of the frames of reference had changed since that policy and legislation were introduced in 2021,” adding that ultimately “the Islands government was engaged in rationalizing its previous spending and disbursement policy.”

He added that it is necessary to understand the impacts of immigration on demand for resources, while the Islands' population continues to grow over the long term in a way that “promotes integration and adds demonstrable long-term economic benefits for the Falklands.”

“Weaknesses in the system”

MLA Clifton, who holds the Emergency Services and Island Security portfolio in the Legislative Assembly, identified certain “weaknesses” in the points system used to qualify for the now-paused PRP, relating to income levels that fall below tax thresholds and the minimum wage. He also pointed to property values and cash fund levels that are not representative, certain advantages in access to housing and building plots, and the fact that applicants over 55 need only two years of contributions to access the benefits of the pension scheme.

MLA Clifton also noted that some applicants from Mount Pleasant Complex are tax-exempt, and that there is no requirement for “debts to the pension system to be settled before applying for the retirement benefit.”

“A good immigration system should promote the proper assimilation and integration of people who are firmly committed to the 'British character' of the Islands, the right to self-determination, and sustained economic development and prosperity for the Falklands.”

Asked whether suspending the scheme for a year would help resolve some of these issues, MLA Clifton answered in the affirmative: “Yes, especially for those with impacts on demand for government resources in terms of finances, housing, essential medical services and education, as well as support mechanisms for other social services.”

“Work permits”

For his part, MLA Michael Goss also agreed that “the need to review the whole immigration system and the way it was operating was very much overdue.”

MLA Goss was then asked whether, if immigration really was such a significant issue, there would also be a review of work permits in the Falklands.

“I don't think at this point we want to change how that system works, nor try to do something that right now would be counterproductive.”

MLA Goss insisted that the PRP system “obviously needs a change of approach. It's about making sure that what we're doing is genuinely the right thing for the Islands.” He added that one of the biggest issues is housing, and therefore those who obtain a PRP have to contend with the current state of the housing and building-plot market. “I think we need that slight nudge to make sure that what we're proposing is actually going to work, so that we can then keep moving forward.”

It comes down to people being able to access housing, and that is “one of the main concerns.” It is clear that there is a bottleneck in the system when it comes to people obtaining a PRP and then going out to look for a home.

Finally, MLA Goss stressed that it was necessary to encourage people to stay in the Islands. “It's better for everyone's interests if we have people who are already here and have been on contract for several years. It's not just about people with relevant experience of living in the Islands, who know very well what life, customs and social life in the Falklands are like.”

MLA Clifton, for his part, said the pause in the system did not stand in the way of policies aimed at encouraging people to remain in the Islands. “For people who want to make the Falklands their future home, invest in accommodation, secure employment opportunities and contribute to Falklands society, while enjoying the Falklands way of life, a twelve-month pause should not deny them or dissuade them from that future aspiration.”

Members in disagreement

It should be added that during the Legislative Assembly session in late July, when the PRP suspension and a review of the scheme were announced, not all members were in favor of the decision. Indeed, on July 30 the weekly Penguin News reported that MLAs Stacy Bragger and Dean Dent expressed their disagreement, citing concerns over the reasoning and objectives behind the measure and whether it fundamentally aligned with long-term visions for immigration to the Falklands. In support of their arguments they cited the Islands' Workforce Strategy Implementation Plan, which highlighted that the conversion from the work permit system to PRP was “of benefit to both the government and the community.”

The system was paused for a year from July/August, and at the time MLA Clifton said he felt confident about the accompanying timetable, on the understanding that the timeframe was feasible enough since government officials “have been mandated to deliver it.”

Penguin News observations

The weekly Penguin News, however, made a number of observations in its editorial comment this week on what it described as an “illogical pause” in PRP processing. For example, that practically all PRP applicants are already in the Islands, and that it was official policy for those on work permits to aspire to obtain their PRP.

Moreover, that any overload on government services, if such exists, is already being borne on behalf of the hundreds waiting in the Islands who aspire to obtain a PRP; and that on housing, supply is constrained for everyone in the Falklands by the well-known shortage, despite efforts to overcome it.

Penguin News further argues that if there is to be a one-year suspension of PRP processing and a review, how then to explain that during the public assembly where these matters were addressed, members of the Legislative Assembly were not clear about the direction planned for the next four years — and that in any case this appears out of step with the admission by MLA Jack Ford, who on behalf of the Assembly said that the Falklands Workforce Strategy is not necessarily aligned with the PRP review.