Falklands consolidates the future of its economy in the fishing and hydrocarbons industries

19th Wednesday, August 2026 - 10:01 UTC Full article

In late 2025 Fortuna Ltd acquired Ocean Fish Group, a fishing and processing company based in Cornwall, England.

The Falklands Planning and Building Committee has approved two projects tied to the sectors that underpin the Islands' economy: fishing and hydrocarbons.

A local construction company submitted plans seeking permission to erect 160 modular housing units, in a two-storey complex with capacity for 320 beds, intended to accommodate personnel working on the development of the offshore Sea Lion field, operated by Israel's Navitas Petroleum alongside Britain's Rockhopper Exploration, which holds 35% of the licenses. Hydrocarbon extraction is anticipated to begin during the first half of 2028.

The plans indicate the complex will include parking and ample space for the storage of equipment and materials. The site is the same one used in 2013 to set up a demountable hotel alongside a works compound for a similar purpose, an effort abandoned at the time because of oil price volatility.

The site sits far enough from the center of the capital, Stanley, to avoid noise pollution, and has sufficient roadway to safeguard pedestrians. Following those clarifications, consultations with neighbors and the oil company's commitment to meet the conditions, the plans were approved, the Committee indicated.

At the same sitting, the Committee approved plans from Fortuna Ltd, the Islands' largest fishing company, which sought authorization to build new offices commensurate with the volume of business it has consolidated. Stanley-based Fortuna is the Falklands' largest quota and license holder for Loligo and Illex squid, finfish and Patagonian toothfish. In November 2025 it acquired Ocean Fish Group, a fishing and processing business in Cornwall, England, having bought tug operator Holyhead Towing in Anglesey, Wales, the previous year.