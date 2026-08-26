Chevening Scholarship Falkland Islands; Deadline: 06-Oct-2026

26th Wednesday, August 2026 - 08:35 UTC Full article

The Chevening crest

The Chevening Scholarship Falkland Islands offers exceptional future leaders from the Falkland Islands the opportunity to pursue a fully funded one-year master's degree at a UK university. The program supports individuals with leadership potential who want to develop their professional expertise and return home to contribute to positive social, economic, environmental, or community development.

What Is the Chevening Scholarship?

Chevening is the UK Government's flagship international scholarship program for emerging leaders from eligible countries and territories. The program enables talented professionals to study in the UK, build international networks, and develop the knowledge and skills needed to create positive change in their home communities.

Chevening scholars become part of a global network of leaders working on issues including:

- Climate action.

- Economic prosperity.

- Sustainable development.

- Public policy and governance.

- Community development.

- Conflict recovery recovery.

- International cooperation.

What Does the Scholarship Cover?

The Chevening Scholarship provides full financial support for an eligible one-year master's degree in the UK. The scholarship covers:

- Full UK university tuition fees.

- Monthly living allowance.

- Return airfare to the UK.

This financial support allows successful scholars to concentrate on their studies and professional development without having to fund the main costs of their UK education themselves.

Who Is Eligible?

Applicants must meet the core Chevening eligibility requirements. For the Falkland Islands opportunity, applicants must:

- Be a citizen of the Falkland Islands.

- Hold an undergraduate degree that qualifies them for a UK master's program.

- Have at least two years of work experience.

- Apply to three eligible UK university courses.

- Obtain an unconditional offer from at least one eligible course by the specified deadline.

- Commit to returning to the Falkland Islands for at least two years after completing the scholarship.

Applicants should also satisfy any additional requirements specified in the current Chevening application guidance.

Academic Requirements

Applicants must hold an undergraduate degree that meets the academic requirements for admission to their chosen UK master's program.

The selected master's course should be consistent with the applicant's academic background, professional experience, and long-term career objectives.

Because individual UK universities can have different admission standards, applicants should check the requirements of each selected course separately.

Work Experience Requirement

Applicants must have at least two years of work experience.

Professional experience should help demonstrate the applicant's development, achievements, leadership potential, and ability to contribute to their chosen field.

UK University Course Requirement

Chevening applicants must apply to three different eligible UK master's courses. The courses should be carefully selected based on:

- Academic background.

- Professional experience.

- Career objectives.

- Leadership ambitions.

- Intended contribution to the Falkland Islands.

Applicants must obtain an unconditional offer from at least one eligible course by the specified deadline.

Why the Chevening Scholarship Matters

Advanced Professional Skills. A UK master's degree can provide scholars with advanced knowledge and specialist expertise relevant to their professional goals.

Build International Networks. Chevening scholars become part of a global alumni and professional network, creating opportunities for international collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Strengthen Leadership. The program is intended for individuals with the potential to become future leaders and decision-makers.

Contribute to the Falkland Islands. Scholars are expected to return home after their studies and use their knowledge and experience to contribute to their communities and professions.

How to Apply

1. Confirm Your Eligibility. Check that you meet the citizenship, academic, work experience, university application, and return-home requirements.

2. Research UK Master's Courses. Identify three eligible UK master's programs that match your academic background and professional goals.

3. Apply to Three Universities. Submit applications to three different eligible UK courses.

4. Complete the Chevening Application. Prepare the required application information and demonstrate your:

- Leadership potential.

- Professional achievements.

- Career goals.

- Reasons for studying in the UK.

- Potential contribution to your home country.

5. Secure an Unconditional Offer. You must obtain an unconditional offer from at least one eligible UK university course by the specified deadline.

6. Return to the Falkland Islands. Successful scholars must commit to returning to the Falkland Islands for at least two years after completing their studies.

What Makes a Strong Candidate?

Applicants should be able to demonstrate more than academic qualifications.

A strong candidate should clearly communicate:

- Leadership experience or potential.

- Professional achievements.

- A clear career direction.

- The reason a UK master's degree is important to their development.

- How their proposed studies relate to their future work.

- How they intend to contribute to the Falkland Islands.

- Evidence of initiative, responsibility, and positive impact.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Applicants should avoid:

- Applying without meeting the citizenship requirement.

- Having less than the required two years of work experience.

- Selecting fewer than three eligible UK courses.

- Choosing courses that do not align with their career plans.

- Failing to check individual university admission requirements.

- Missing the deadline for obtaining an unconditional offer.

- Providing vague examples of leadership or professional impact.

- Failing to explain how their studies will benefit the Falkland Islands.

- Overlooking the two-year return requirement.

Tips for Applicants

Candidates can strengthen their preparation by:

- Starting university research early.

- Comparing master's programmes carefully.

- Preparing evidence of professional achievements.

- Identifying clear examples of leadership and initiative.

- Connecting their chosen degree with their career plans.

- Explaining how their knowledge could address priorities in the Falkland Islands.

- Tracking both Chevening and university deadlines.

- Reviewing the latest official Chevening eligibility requirements before applying.

Key Details at a Glance

- Scholarship: Chevening Scholarship

- Eligible applicants: Citizens of the Falkland Islands

- Study destination: United Kingdom

- Degree: One-year master's degree

- Funding: Fully funded

- Tuition: Covered

- Living allowance: Provided

- Travel: Return airfare to the UK

- Minimum work experience: Two years

- UK courses required: Three eligible courses

- University offer: Unconditional offer from at least one eligible course

- Post-study requirement: Return to the Falkland Islands for at least two years

Frequently Asked Questions

Who can apply for the Chevening Scholarship from the Falkland Islands? The opportunity is intended for citizens of the Falkland Islands who meet the Chevening academic, professional, work experience, and other eligibility requirements.

Is the Chevening Scholarship fully funded? Yes. The scholarship provides financial support for tuition fees, a monthly living allowance, and return airfare to the UK.

How long is the master's degree? Chevening supports a one-year master's degree at an eligible UK university.

How much work experience is required? Applicants must have at least two years of work experience.

How many UK university courses must applicants apply for? Applicants must apply to three different eligible UK master's courses.

Do applicants need an unconditional university offer? Yes. Applicants must secure an unconditional offer from at least one eligible UK course by the specified deadline.

Do scholars have to return to the Falkland Islands? Yes. Successful scholars must commit to returning to the Falkland Islands for at least two years after completing their studies.

Conclusion

The Chevening Scholarship Falkland Islands provides talented professionals with an opportunity to gain a fully funded UK master's degree while developing leadership skills and international connections. The program is particularly suited to candidates who can demonstrate professional experience, leadership potential, clear career ambitions, and a strong commitment to returning to the Falkland Islands and contributing to positive change in their communities.

For more information, visit Chevening.