Falklands: Chilean shipping line drives new link and promotes Expo with Islands and Punta Arenas products

28th Friday, August 2026 - 12:48 UTC Full article

Short added that the proposed link is not expected to clash or compete with SAAS, since this is about expanding the opportunities available in the Falklands while continuing to build resilience

The formalization of a regular commercial maritime link between the Falklands and Chile, together with the promotion of an Expo of Islands and Chilean products in Punta Arenas, are being pushed with considerable enthusiasm by the Chilean shipping company Easter Island Naviera (EIN), which connects Easter Island with mainland Chile.

So said Lou Ellis, Deputy Managing Director of the Falkland Islands Development Corporation (FIDC), recalling that representatives of the shipping company were in the Islands last July presenting the initiative of a commercial link between Chile — specifically Punta Arenas — and the Falklands.

For his part, Liam Short of the Falkland Islands Chamber of Commerce said EIN has taken the initiative on everything, something unusual for the Falklands, whose trade delegations face many delays if not outright obstacles.

“In fact we had to tell them to ease off a bit because they were moving very fast and we don't have the resources to move at that pace,” Short added.

They presented solutions to every problem that arose or might arise, and wanted the Chamber of Commerce to organize a delegation of some twenty or more people for the Expo they have planned for late September.

Short said FIDC has been supporting the whole project, and Ms Ellis stressed that FIDC's remit was to foster commercial activity and act as a connecting thread for the parties involved.

“From the outset the commercial project has been driven by EIN, and FIDC has been working with the local business community to generate local interest and 'fill the ship'.”

While there were initial doubts as to whether the ship could be filled in both directions, that now appears likely given the interest shown by the private sector, especially in recent weeks, which has been “incredible.”

FIDC also had words of praise for the mayor of Punta Arenas for his decisive backing of the whole initiative and his help in clearing political hurdles.

As for the trade Expo in Punta Arenas featuring Falklands products and Chilean goods of interest to the Islands, it is scheduled for September 28-29. Some 30 to 40 Chilean companies are expected to take part, while FIDC has organized a delegation of more than twenty Falklands companies and businesspeople to attend. There is still “plenty of room for those who want to take part — take part!”

Lou Ellis clarified that it was advisable to register with FIDC before booking travel and accommodation, since some of those interested in attending may need some form of assistance, for which FIDC has resources available.

As planned, the intention is to travel to Punta Arenas on September 26 ahead of the Expo, which will leave ample time over the rest of the week for face-to-face contacts between businesspeople, with a view to filling the ship with merchandise bound for the Falklands on its first crossing.

An FIDC support team will also be present, while the first sailing is estimated for November — described as “a strong aspiration, but also a very realistic one.”

EIN also has capacity to store merchandise for some 20 to 25 days before loading, “enough time, it is hoped, to complete a cargo.”

For Short, the Chamber of Commerce and FIDC are making all the contacts; what remains now is for the community and the private sector to fill the spaces and connections that have been created.

Short added that the proposed link is not expected to clash or compete with SAAS, since this is about expanding the opportunities available in the Falklands while continuing to build resilience, because the Islands' community is not going to decline.

Similarly, the development of the oil industry “will bring additional pressure for a logistics capacity able to respond to that new industry, without other community activities losing the capacity to keep developing their own ventures.”