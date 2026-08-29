Chevening scholarships: eight Argentine professionals after Master’s degrees in UK

29th Saturday, August 2026 - 15:03 UTC Full article

Ambassador Cairns celebrated “the continued growth of a community that connects Argentina and the UK through education, leadership and lasting friendship”.

Eight Argentine professionals will spend a year in the UK pursuing master’s degrees through the fully funded Chevening scholarship program.

On Thursday 27 August, the British Ambassador to Argentina David Cairns said farewell to 8 Argentine professionals who will travel to the United Kingdom to pursue their master’s degrees for one year through the Chevening scholarship program.

In his speech, ambassador Cairns congratulated the scholarship recipients and praised the diversity of their fields of study, interests, and universities chosen by those who will spend a year studying in the United Kingdom’

“Tonight, we celebrate not only the departure of a new cohort of exceptional scholars, but also the continued growth of a community that connects Argentina and the United Kingdom through education, leadership and lasting friendship”.

This scholarship enables young people from Argentina with leadership potential to pursue a graduate program at a British university of their choice with all expenses covered. Applications to study during the 2027-2028 academic year are open from 4 August to 6 October, 2026. Apply at Chevening Argentina.

List of scholarship recipients for 2026-2027:

• Barnade, Ezequiel: MPhil in Criminology – University of Cambridge

• Desteffaniz, Fernando: MsC in Public Policy and Management – SOAS, University of London

• Herrero, Joaquin: MPhil in Digital Policy – University of Cambridge

• Moreyra, Pilar: LLM Master of Laws – King’s College London

• Mossayebeh, Iara: MSc in Media Communications (Data and Society) – The London School of Economics and Political Science

• Pellegrino, Federico: MsC in Political Economy of Late Development – The London School of Economics and Political Science

• Santolaria, Macarena: MPA in Innovation, Public Policy and Public Value – University College London

• Wolaniuk, Lucía: MA in Environmental Humanities – University of Bristol.