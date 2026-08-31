Falklands’ 3-year Green Program injected £892,000 to the Islands economy

31st Monday, August 2026 - 08:31 UTC Full article

The 79% of all Green grant and loan financing awarded just in the 2025-2026 financial year was directly to businesses and domestic properties in Camp.

After 3 years of the Green Business Programme, the Falkland Islands Development Corporation, FIDC, have injected a total of £892,000 in financing through a variety of environmentally focused loans and grants into the Falklands economy.

This effort has successfully supported the Falkland Islands Government (FIG) Island Plan (2022 - 2026), the latter of which provided an initial capital of £750,000, and followed-up with an additional £142,000.

A staggering 79 percent (%) of all Green grant and loan financing awarded just in the 2025-2026 financial year was directly to businesses and domestic properties in Camp. This equates to circa £325,000 of funding benefitted the rural economy and community.

“The Green Business Programme was made to be as accessible as possible, so that more environmentally focused initiatives could be taken up by the entire Falkland Islands community,” Louise Ellis, Deputy Managing Director of FIDC, said.