Falklands/Chile second shipping link, decisive support from Punta Arenas

1st Tuesday, September 2026 - 17:24 UTC Full article

Punta Arenas Municipality is hosting a “Business Showroom”, end of September to facilitate a network of businesses between Falklands and Magallanes Region

To support a second shipping link between the Falkland Islands and Chile, the Municipality of Punta Arenas is hosting a “Business Showroom” on Monday 28th and Tuesday 29th September 2026.

This event facilitates networking between Falkland Islands businesses to network with counterparts from Punta Arenas and the Magallanes region across multiple sectors, including construction, produce, vehicles, and more.

Attendees must arrange their own travel and accommodation. The Business Development Team can assist you in applying for the FIDC Business and Trade Delegation Grant if required. Applications can not be made retrospectively. One application per business per annum to one event; Grant of 50% up to £1,500.

To request the Commercial Rate Card from Naviera Easter Islans (containing pricing and conditions for freight shipping to the Falkland Islands via Chile) or register your interest in attending the event, please email communications@fidc.co.fk See less .

Closing Date for Expressions of Interest: 4.30pm on Thursday 3rd September.