Milei announces a national address on Thursday over the Falklands claim

1st Tuesday, September 2026 - 17:28 UTC Full article

Milei described the matter as “the most important and sacred cause we Argentines have” and said “something very significant happened yesterday” in relation to it.

Argentine President Javier Milei announced on Tuesday that he will address the nation on Thursday evening to set out the state of the sovereignty claim over the Falklands, a day after US President Donald Trump said he was reviewing his country's position on the archipelago.

The decision was taken after a cabinet meeting at the Casa Rosada, at which Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno presented an assessment of ongoing diplomatic efforts. Milei described the matter as “the most important and sacred cause we Argentines have” and said “something very significant happened yesterday” in relation to it.

The president had said in early August that Washington's shift in international strategy could favour the Argentine position. “It needs a reliable ally in the South Atlantic and we are one,” he said at the time, arguing his government has achieved the greatest diplomatic progress on the issue since the return of democracy, with the aim of bringing the Falklands, South Georgia, the South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime area under Argentine control. He added that the claim has historic backing from China and that “now the United States is taking a position towards our case.”

That reading does not match official US statements. Trump, asked on Monday in the Oval Office, said only: “I always review every position. That's just one of many,” without confirming any decision. The US ambassador in Buenos Aires, Peter Lamelas, said in mid-August that Washington's neutrality “has not changed”. The State Department recognises the existence of competing claims and British administration of the islands, without taking sides.

The first reaction from the British government came from Chancellor John Healey, who told The Times he had heard no suggestion from his US counterparts on the matter. “The Falkland Islands are British. The Falkland Islands will remain British as long as the Falkland Islands want that to happen,” he said. In the same interview he committed “100%” to reaching a defence spending target of 3% of gross domestic product, with the plan to be set out at the spring review. Washington is demanding 5% from NATO allies.

A British government spokesperson had reiterated over the weekend a “long-standing and unwavering” commitment to the archipelago remaining an overseas territory in line with the wishes of its inhabitants.

In the referendum of March 2013, 99.8% of voters backed retaining that status, with three votes against out of 1,517 valid ballots and a turnout of 92%.