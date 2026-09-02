A conciliatory chancellor calls to ‘refresh’ UK’s special relationship with the US

2nd Wednesday, September 2026 - 07:42 UTC Full article

John Healey told The Times he is “100 per cent” committed to a target of increasing spending to 3% of GDP

Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey in an interview with The Times, tried to cool the strong exchange caused by British leaders’ reaction to White House statements on a possible review to US neutrality policy towards the Falkland Islands sovereignty, which could imply serious consequences.

In effect President Trump’s reply to a question at a media conference on Monday was the trigger of the controversy, “I always review every position. (Falklands) That’s just one of many.”

And with conciliatory spirit in the middle of the row chancellor Healey suggested a ‘refresh’ of the special relationship with US, since, “just like in defense, the US is the UK's most important economic partner”, and equally important confirmed that the UK October budget also contemplates 3% of GDP for defense, an issue which until now had not been announced.

Healey added: “We've got about 1.3 million Brits that work in American companies, vice versa. We're heavily invested in each other's countries. The UK is the biggest, the largest investor in 21 of the US states.

”But with any relationship, it requires refreshing with every generation.“

Previous to the chancellor’s interview there had been a barrage of defense on behalf to the Falkland Islands, its people and self-determination.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s spokesperson said, “Falkland Islanders are British with a right to determine their own future”, adding UK’s commitment to them is unwavering, “their right to self-determination is paramount.”

Dame Emily Thornberry, Labour chairman of Parliament’s influential Foreign Affairs Committee, dismissed the US president’s threats as his latest nonsense, underlining that, “Whatever Trump says, it makes no difference, the Falklands will remain British as long as the Islanders want them to be.”.

Likewise Uma Kumaran, the Foreign Office minister, said that whilst the Government had noted Mr Trump’s comments “our position remains unchanged”.

“The UK has no doubt about its sovereignty over the Falkland Islands they are and will always remain a British Overseas Territory, in line with the wishes of the Falkland Islanders.”

Finally John Healey told The Times he is ”100 per cent“ committed to a target of increasing spending to 3% of GDP, and is now offering a timeline in which he will do so.

He added defense will be ”central to the spending review“ taking place next year, with the government shooting for not just 3 per cent but the higher 3.5 per cent ”core defense” target that (former PM) Sir Keir Starmer has signed up to at a Nato summit in The Hague last year.